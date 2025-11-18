Much more than a block party, the Venice Fest is back — and it brims with Westside vibes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

What Los Angeles doesn’t have in snow, it makes up for in soul. Case in point: The Venice Fest, which started as an intimate block party in Mar Vista and has grown into a Westside staple and massive showcase for the local creative scene. This Saturday’s Venice Winter Fest , a holiday incarnation of the event blending retro ski lodge aesthetics with a surfside atmosphere, will include thousands of one-of-a-kind holiday finds from SoCal makers, along with food vendors, live music, a beer garden, free fitness classes, kid activities — oh, and an announcement.

Starting next year, the Venice Fest will move from Venice Boulevard to the iconic Venice Beach sign, a milestone that co-founder Sarah Fisk describes as “a genuine love-fest for the entire community.”

The day is filled with free fitness classes hosted by The Gym Venice. (The Venice Fest)

Advertisement

Venice Fest was created by Fisk and Kristopher Herbert, two business owners who were trying to rally their communities during the pandemic. Fisk, who owned the former home goods boutique Shop Morpheus, and Herbert, who had just opened The Gym Venice, were independently brainstorming ways to get people back together in fun and safe ways after being cooped up at home. After being connected by mutual friends, the duo came up with the idea of an outdoor festival that could bring neighbors face to face again.

When the first Venice Fest launched in November 2021, about 50 vendors set up booths and roughly 200 people came through. They considered it a success. “Nothing like that had really been done around Mar Vista before,” Fisk says. Now more than 20,000 people typically make their way to the festival, which happens three times a year. And in the process of building this unique movement, another unexpected connection was made: Fisk and Herbert fell in love, married and just celebrated their daughter’s first birthday.

Heading to the free Venice Winter Fest this weekend? Here’s a bit of what you can do while there.

Advertisement

Shop local for the holidays. “We love curating vendors whose work tells a story and makes people feel something,” Fisk says. A couple businesses she’s especially excited about include Vintage Menu Art , which turns old menus from classic restaurants into nostalgic prints, honoring a bygone era of dining (“It’s perfect for anyone who loves design, food history, or the feeling of an old-school diner,” she says) and Ceremonia , which offers handcrafted décor and accessories inspired by nature.

Visitors can check out goods made by more than 300 local creators. (The Venice Fest)

For a musical gift, stop by Orangewood Guitars , which crafts instruments that look as beautiful as they sound. And for jewelry, look for L.A.-based De Céa, whose pieces are “timeless, elegant and full of heart,” Fisk says.

Jam to local music. From the musicians busking along Venice Beach to the intimate shows at Winston House, music is part of the fabric of Venice. It’s the same at the Venice Fest, which has partnered with local music company Breaking Sound to create an impressive lineup of up-and-coming artists across three stages.

Catch All Alone & Rockin, Western Medicine, Kaity B, Freddy, Joe’s Band and more. “Each artist brings something unique, and together they capture that free-spirited Westside energy we love.”

Advertisement

Eat the best of the West(side) and beyond. Fifty food vendors span the diverse offerings of L.A.’s food scene, both of the brick and mortar and truck persuasion. Some standouts include The Original Tamale , Sending Noods and plant-based street food innovators MANEATINGPLANT . For dessert, Creamy Boys Ice Cream and Da Bomb Treatz will satisfy every sweet tooth. And if you’re in the mood to learn a new culinary skill, Impastiamo will also be hosting free mini cooking classes and live demos throughout the day.

Some of L.A.’s top food trucks will be serving tasty fare. (Amandala Photography / The Venice Fest)

Have some family time. Bringing the kids along? Smart move. The festival’s Playtime Paradise will be a popular spot for the Santa-loving, sticky-handed set. It’s bigger than ever this year thanks to a collab with online guide California Kids Club . Kids can enjoy crafts with Rediscover , adopt a furry friend from Pup Culture Rescue and grab treats from Fantasy Cotton Candy Truck . And it wouldn’t be a winter fest without Santa, so don’t forget to get a free holiday photo with him at the Venice Paparazzi booth.

Advertisement