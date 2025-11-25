Miracles! Mystery! An AI Jesus! How a new exhibit near Disneyland wants to lure young Christians

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

On the second floor of a cultural center at Christ Cathedral in Orange County, an AI-rendered depiction of Jesus, calm and smiling, fills one side of the room. Breaking a piece of flatbread in two, he passes it to the 12 similarly enlarged men projected on all four walls around him. On the ground are images of heaping plates of food — roast lamb, vegetables, olives and dips.

“Take and eat,” the AI Jesus says. “This is my body.”

In the center of the room, real-life visitors arrayed on 26 swivel chairs turn their heads back and forth to take in the supersized Last Supper occurring all around them. Already, they have been plunged into the sea of Galilee watching as Jesus walked on water and witnessed his transfiguration on a mountain top. It was all part of what’s being touted as “a museum unlike any other, where faith and forensics meet.”

Visitors watch a 360-degree, AI-rendered video depicting the life of Jesus as told in the Gospels at the opening of the Shroud of Turin Experience at Christ Cathedral. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Located five miles from Disneyland on the campus that once housed televangelist Robert Schuller’s Crystal Cathedral Ministries, the Shroud of Turin Experience is Orange County’s newest tourist attraction with a Christian twist. The 10,000-square-foot exhibit, which opened to the public last week, uses digital projection, artificial intelligence and special effects to introduce visitors to the life of Jesus as depicted in the Gospels with a focus on the mysterious linen burial cloth that believers say wrapped his body after the crucifixion.

“It’s a little Disney-esque, but we really want you to feel like you are in these scenes,” said Pat Powers, a financial adviser who helped raise money for the exhibit. “We want the whole experience to be visually overwhelming.”

Powered by technological advances and a consumer desire for in-person connection, immersive experiences are reinvigorating the way businesses and organizations connect with new audiences and the Catholic Church has taken note. From the viral success of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience which arrived in L.A. in 2021 to the 360-degree entertainment at the Sphere in Las Vegas, young people in particular are seeking new and dynamic ways of interacting with their entertainment. Now, as the Catholic Church seeks to connect with a new generation of Christians who may be unfamiliar with the Biblical Jesus and the mystery of the shroud, religious and lay leaders are exploring digitally enhanced ways of bringing people to faith.

An interactive screen at the Shroud of Turin Experience allows guests to zoom in on details of the shroud of Turin, a mysterious linen cloth which some believe covered Jesus after his death. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“We want to speak to people the way they are used to being spoken to today and in a way they can absorb,” Powers said.

Organizers said the desire to outfit the exhibit with digital bells and whistles came directly from the top. The Diocese of Orange only agreed to sign off on the privately funded project after organizers promised it would offer interactive elements beyond text and images.

“I said no static pictures, too boring,” said Bishop Timothy Freyer, auxiliary bishop of the diocese. “Posters on the walls wasn’t going to do it.”

Now, signs around the 34-acre Christ Cathedral campus where the Diocese of Orange is located advertise “The Shroud of Turin Experience” as if it were a summer blockbuster: “Discover the blood. Uncover the mystery. Encounter the light.”

Roughly 14 feet long and three feet wide, the shroud of Turin is one of the most scientifically studied and contested religious objects in the world — a holy relic to some and a medieval forgery to others. Scarred by burn marks and water stains, the narrow sheet of linen features hundreds of blood stains consistent with the wounds Jesus suffered at the time of his death. Even more mysteriously, it bares the faint image of a bearded man that some Christians believe provides physical evidence of Jesus’ resurrection. The Catholic Church has not taken an official position on the shroud’s veracity, but the exhibit’s organizers find the evidence for its divine provenance convincing and hope others will too.

A bronze statue of Jesus lies in front of an enlarged photo negative image of the face detail on the shroud of Turin. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Our position is that the shroud offers evidence of the resurrection, but not proof,” said Nora Creech, a shroud scholar who helped organize the exhibit. “The goal is to lead people in and let them go on their own journey.”

Visitors will not be able to see the actual shroud of Turin. It hasn’t left its long time home of St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Turin, Italy, for centuries. However, with the bishop of Turin’s blessing, organizers were able to procure a high-resolution, full-sized replica. Docents at the exhibit will show visitors how to change their iPhone camera settings to create what looks like a photo negative, making it easier to see the shadowy figure on the cloth.

“Kids always think that’s cool,” said Creech.

The exhibit costs $20 for adults, and organizers say visitors should budget at least 90 minutes to make their way through it. In the first of three immersive rooms, a dizzying 360-degree video introduces guests to the story of Jesus’ life from his baptism to the crucifixion — including that jumbo last supper. At the end of the 20-minute film, a projected rock rolls away from a door leading into a second room designed to look like Jesus’ tomb, complete with a prone figure lying on a stone altar, draped in a white cloth. There guests watch an 18-minute documentary detailing the scientific research on the shroud before moving on to a third “chapel” room where a video animated by AI shares stories from the Bible of sightings of Jesus after his death.

Patrons view a supersized image of Christ on the cross. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The second half of the exhibit is more traditional. Guests can examine several instruments of torture that were reportedly used to inflict pain on Jesus, including replicas of the nails used for crucifixion, the crown of thorns that adorned his head, and the double-edged blade of a Roman lance that pierced his side. Interactive features include a kiosk that digitally separates each level of the shroud so visitors can examine just the blood stains, just the burn marks or just the shadowy image. Those who want a really deep dive on the shroud can interact with a virtual Father Spitzer, president of the Magis Center on Reason and Faith and a local expert on the shroud, to hear pre-recorded answers to questions like “What evidence suggests a supernatural cause was necessary for the image formulation on the shroud” and “How do neutrons explain the shroud’s exceptional resistance to aging and solvents?”

The final room of the exhibit is designed for reflection and includes a life-sized bronze statue of Jesus created by Italian artist Luigi Enzo Matte, according to the dimensions of the image on the shroud.

Although there is a clear religious bent to the entire experience, Creech said the exhibit, expected to remain at Christ Cathedral through at least 2030, is designed to share information on the life of Jesus and the shroud, but not necessarily to convert anyone.

“I think we can convince people that the shroud is the shroud that wrapped the physical body of Jesus,” she said. “But Jesus stresses the importance of belief. To proclaim that Jesus is our lord and savior is an act of faith that everyone has to take on their own.”