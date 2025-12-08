L.A. Times Concierge: My girlfriends and I need a staycation. Where should we go?

I want to plan a weekend “staycation” with two of my girlfriends. They have kids, I don’t. This weekend would be adults-only. We are longtime friends who thought about getting out of town, but now feel that option is too expensive. We’re not heavy drinkers, but do like cocktails and good food. One of us doesn’t eat meat. We all love the outside, but would prefer to sit in the shade (to protect our skin and to be outside longer). We love dancing and live music. One of us is an avid walker.

Looking for things to do in L.A.? Ask us your questions and our expert guides will share highly specific recommendations. Ask a question here

Can you suggest some things to do to have a restful, relaxing and energizing weekend that is affordable and can help make unique memories? — Stephanie Perea

Here’s what we suggest:

I love your idea of doing a staycation as opposed to going out of town. It’s definitely cheaper and easier to plan (especially for moms). Plus, it’s fun to play tourist in your own city. I’ve put together three mini itineraries in different areas to give you some options. All of the hotels mentioned have rooms with double beds at rates under $250 a night (before taxes and fees).

Advertisement

The first place I usually recommend to visitors is the Line in Koreatown because it’s centrally located and there are loads of things to do nearby. The aesthetically pleasing hotel has a rooftop pool, a highly Instagrammed greenhouse restaurant and the ’80s-themed speakeasy with karaoke suites. Within walking distance — because you’d easily waste an hour trying to find parking — there are also several yummy restaurants. In this guide to Koreatown, Jeong Park recommends Sun Nong Dan for a delicious Korean breakfast (“get there before 10:30 a.m.,” he notes) and Guelaguetza for Oaxacan staples. If you’re a fan of Sundubu-jjigae (spicy tofu stew), my personal favorite is BCD Tofu House, which is a short walk from the hotel and stays open until 3 a.m. on most nights. It’d be criminal to not visit a Korean spa while you’re there, so check out Olympic Spa. I recently got a massage there after a stressful week and it brought me back to life — no exaggeration. For fun activities, you can take your pick from the many karaoke bars in the area, go dancing at Apt 503, take a virtual swing at W Screen Golf or bowl a strike at Shatto 39 Lanes.

For a Westside option, my colleague Christopher Reynolds suggests the lively Hotel Erwin in Venice, which “has a rooftop bar, hip vibe and a location close to the boardwalk,” he says. Some standout restaurants in the area, according to senior food writer Danielle Dorsey, are Si! Mon, Dudley Market and Wallflower (which is vegan, vegetarian and gluten free-friendly). She also suggests taking “a stroll through the Venice Canals, which is decorated during the holidays.” Take a short drive to Santa Monica for a pastry and coffee at Bread and Butter, which you can enjoy as you walk along the beach. My colleague Hanna Sender, who lives in the area, says, “I also love taking visitors to Bergamot Station for comedy at the Crow and food at Le Great Outdoor.” To achieve the ultimate relaxation, visit Tikkun Holistic Spa, featured in our Times guide to under-the-radar spas. Writers Elisa Parhad and Danielle Roderick noted that it garnered notoriety when Goop reported on its ancient vaginal steam therapy, but that its services are beloved for having “a more holistic bent than straightforward body scrubs.”

Another neighborhood that would be fun to explore during a staycation is Culver City. The Hilton has affordable rooms, but if you don’t mind splurging a bit, the charming Culver City Hotel is a great option. It’s located downtown, which is also home to an array of restaurants and shops including the infamous Erewhon. Start your day with a short hike at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, which offers a breathtaking view of the city. (If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can even challenge yourself to the 282-step staircase.) Dorsey also recommends Destroyer for brunch and Merka Saltao for an affordable lunch. I recently tried the Japan-born ramen shop Mensho Tokyo and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. For a relaxing activity, get a facial at Formula Fig, but when you’re ready to dance, head over to Blind Barber, a speakeasy that has live DJs throughout the week.

Advertisement

I hope these suggestions help you plan your relaxing staycation. If you’re anything like me, simply being with your girlfriends — no matter where you end up — is always a good time and a necessary recharge. *Cues the “Girlfriends” theme song by Angie Stone.*