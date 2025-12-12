How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Aparna Nancherla

An exciting Sunday for Aparna Nancherla is a Sunday without much excitement. “My cortisol runs high without anything happening, so I’m trying to get it down,” she says.

Eliminating stress was part of the reason the comedian moved back to Los Angeles in 2023, after over a decade in New York City, where she wrote for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell,” appeared in TV series like “Search Party” and burnished her stand-up comedy career.

“I’m a little bit of a hermit, and just wanted some more trees and a little more space,” Nancherla says.

Nancherla’s book of essays, “Unreliable Narrator: Me, Myself and Impostor Syndrome” was also released in 2023. In it, she examined her emotionally fraught relationship with stand-up. After a break, she recently brought her understated approach back to the form and her new special, “Hopeful Potato,” is available on the comedy streaming service Dropout starting Dec. 15.

She likes to spend her Sundays mostly engaging in familiar routines, though she’ll pursue a little bit of discovery around town.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

10 a.m.: Late riser

I would like to be someone who wakes up around 7 to 8 a.m., but I am waking up probably in the 9 to 10 a.m. vicinity. I would wake earlier, but I think in a past life I was a two-toed sloth or something because I’m nocturnal and I move very slowly. It takes me a lot of time to ease into a different state of being — sleep to wake, wake to sleep. Pretty much any transition I’m bad with.

Being a stand-up doesn’t help. A lot of my job is oriented toward night, but even before comedy, something about the night called to me. It’s not necessarily the healthiest behavior, but thus far I haven’t been able to change my ways.

10:15 a.m.: Morning rituals

I’m someone who falls into doing rituals for a while, almost obsessively, until I replace them with different ones. Lately my ritual is as soon as I get up and brush my teeth and wash my face, I will put on a song and dance to it and do some stretching. I tend toward depression and anxiety, so dancing is an easy way to immediately get your endorphins and it doesn’t feel like as much of a demand as going for a jog.

It’s literally three minutes of a song and then I will try to meditate. My mom recommended doing 20 minutes of meditation, but I feel like 10 is where I’m landing. My attention span is so bad lately that it really is just me closing my eyes and composing emails that I’ll forget to send rather than attuning to some higher power.

11 a.m.: Chasing waterfalls

I’m lucky in that I live near three botanic gardens, so I really have my pick, but I got a membership to the Arboretum because I like that they have peacocks.

They also have a giant waterfall. I’m trying to form a walk where I will eventually end up there. They have a few really nice spots where you can chill out near the waterfall, so I’m probably just sitting, maybe journaling, kind of enjoying the ambience.

I don’t know if there’s a word for someone who’s in love with waterfalls, but I really like them. Apparently there is among [the cable channel] TLC’s vast array of offerings, a program where people are in love with inanimate objects, like cars and bridges, and they want a romantic, sexual relationship with these things. I just want to say that that’s not how I approach a waterfall, but I do deeply care for them as a friend.

1 p.m.: Aspiring regular

I really like Lemon Poppy Kitchen in Glassell Park. Every time I’ve been there, I’ve seen the same people, so I don’t know how many times it takes for you to become a regular, but I guess I’m an aspiring regular there. They have a scramble I really like. It’s not too crazy, it’s a Cali scramble. They also have some Eastern European-y things. They have some kind of polenta dish with eggs. It has a little bit of sauerkraut. I like what they’re doing with their brunch direction.

3 p.m.: Reading is fundamental

I’m a big books person. There are so many independent bookstores I want to mention. I really like North Figueroa Bookshop in Highland Park. They feature a bunch of independent presses.

I love Sierra Madre. It’s such a walkable neighborhood. They have a bookstore called Fables and Fancies . They have a tree inside — who doesn’t like that?

There’s also one called DYM Books & Boba in North Pasadena. The owner, Desiree [Sayarath], is so sweet. It’s not a huge bookshop, but they feature a lot of authors of color and queer authors. Then it’s got a full coffee menu, and you can add boba to pretty much anything. They have gulab jamun-flavored matcha, which I have never seen anywhere else. Gulab jamun is this Indian dessert. It’s like a rose water and cardamom flavor.

4 p.m.: Gifts for the unknown

I would love to go to a craft fair. There’s one in Pasadena called the Jackalope Art Fair that’s there periodically. I already buy things that I maybe don’t need, but I do like a craft fair because you’re making eye contact with the creator as you’re buying their thing and it feels like you’re getting extra dopamine from that.

The worst thing is that I’m like, “This will be a great gift for someone later.” I have bags of gifts for people, and I don’t know who these people are, but someday they’re going to be getting a bag of buttons.

6 p.m.: Feeding schedule

At 6, I have to feed my cats. They’re very strict about their mealtime. They eat at 6 and 6. My partner feeds them at 6 in the morning, but I feed them at 6 p.m.

They’re sisters. They’re 5 years old. They’re pretty demanding in general. They’re pretty vocal about what they want and when they need it.

6:30 p.m.: Fitness to fight depression

Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of workouts at home. I’ll do a kickboxing thing or yoga Pilates. I tried to get into the gym and, I don’t know, something about the gym environment really bums me out.

I’m not like a Peloton girlie. I’m joining some of your more avant-garde platforms. I don’t think they think of themselves as avant-garde, but there’s this platform of African dance called Kukuwa these women in Africa started and I love their workouts. Then there’s free stuff. There’s Move W ith Nicole , which is a Pilates account on YouTube that I do a lot. I’m looking for your smaller businesses.

As I’ve gotten older, my mental health has plummeted for various reasons. I feel like exercise is one of the only things that helps regulate it to some extent, which I hate saying because when you say you’re depressed, people are like, “Just go for a walk.” And it’s not like the walk cures depression, but it does help to get some vitamin D or just be like, “Oh yeah, I have these muscles, I should probably sometimes use them.”

7 p.m.: A new dish

I don’t mind a dinner in, but I feel like given the chance, it’s always nice to eat at the restaurant. I discovered this vegan place in Highland Park that does vegan sushi that’s pretty new called Tane Vegan Izakaya . I’ve also been meaning to check out this vegetarian place in Echo Park called Men & Beasts that I keep hearing about.

I like trying a new place, but then once it works for me, I’m probably hitting that up a bunch of times. If a restaurant clicks where the food is great, the service is great, the atmosphere is great, then I’m happy to support them as much as possible.

9 p.m.: Puttering toward bed (eventually)

I’ll come home and watch something. I’m trying to scroll less on my phone, so maybe I’ll watch “The Great British Bake Off” or something that’s not too taxing on the brain.

I usually make myself a big cup of ginger tea at night because my stomach has been more temperamental as I’ve gotten older, but what usually happens is I make the big cup of tea and then I forget about it, and it kind of watches me while I scroll on my phone.

Every day, I want to be in bed by 12:30, and then it ends up being 2 a.m. and I cannot account for how that happened. I think I’m just a serial putterer, in that I putter around and I don’t know what I’m doing a lot of the time.