Tell us: What are your best train travel memories?

Train travel spurs stories and memories in a way that air travel just doesn’t. Maybe this is a simple result of traveling more slowly and closer to the ground. Or maybe it’s something else.

After publishing a story about my time on the 43-hour Southwest Chief from Los Angeles to Chicago, many wrote in to tell me their own favorite moments on trains. I’ve loved reading these tales. For a possible future story, I wanted to expand the invitation to keep on sharing your memories. In the form below, tell us where your favorite train trip took you, and what made it special.

To get you started, here are two of my favorite train moments:

One: Thirty years ago on VIA Rail’s cross-country Canadian train from Vancouver to Toronto, a snafu down the line forced us off of the train’s usual route through the Rockies. The detour took us on a historic route near Banff and Lake Louise that all the experts aboard (and there were many) said was even more scenic than the usual way. Jagged peaks! Green valleys! Ecstatic rail fans!

Two: Last year on the Southwest Chief, I woke up at dawn as we were rumbling through the Arizona desert. The sunrise turned the scene golden.

Now it’s your turn.