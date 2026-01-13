We zoomed down California’s longest and fastest zip lines. Here are 6 things to know

I felt like a hawk catching a gentle breeze as I flew about 400 feet over the oak woodlands and ranchland below me.

I was harnessed into the first of three zip lines available at Highline Adventures near Buellton, an expansive adventure park where Californians of every age can find something fun to do — including zooming down the fastest zip line in the state.

Highline Adventures, which opened in 2023, is less than a 10-minute drive from Solvang, situated right behind OstrichLand USA, meaning you can spend your morning scarfing down danishes, go feed dinosaur-like birds and then scoot over to Highline for an afternoon of adventure.

I spoke to owner and operator Jeff Hartman about his adventure park, which makes up about 200 acres of his family’s 1,200-acre ranch (which you can learn about on your trip). Here’s what to know before you visit.