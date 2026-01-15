With Yosemite ditching reservations for firefall, will it be a mess? Here’s what to know

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Yosemite’s firefall — the winter convergence of sunbeams and falling water that has drawn growing crowds to the national park’s Horsetail Falls — will be different this year. At least for those hoping to plan a trip.

When skies are clear and Horsetail Falls is flowing, the firefall phenomenon happens in mid- to late February as the setting sun illuminates the falls for a few minutes before disappearing, giving the water a lava-like orange glow. A hazy or cloudy evening can dramatically reduce or destroy the effect. Yet since photographer Galen Rowell captured a striking image in 1973, thousands of visitors (many of them photographers) have made the journey, vying for the ideal position, prompting various safety measures. By 2021, rangers were using reservation requirements to thin the crowds.

This year, firefall views are considered mostly likely to take place Feb. 10-26, and a reservation is not required to see it or to visit Yosemite in February. Instead, park officials aim to limit crowds by restricting car and foot traffic. As the Mariposa Gazette reported, Yosemite National Park Superintendent Ray McPadden said that “a bunch of boots on the ground is going to be our principal strategy.” With these changes, here are a few things to know if you’re hoping to experience the glow.

Where to park

Rangers are urging visitors to park in the Yosemite Falls parking area (just west of Yosemite Valley Lodge) and walk 1.5 miles to the viewing area near El Capitan Picnic Area. If there’s no parking available at Yosemite Falls, rangers say, visitors should park at Yosemite Village or Curry Village and use the free shuttle (which stops at both) to get to Yosemite Falls parking/Yosemite Valley Lodge, then begin the walk.

What to bring

Expect snow and ice, and bring warm clothes, traction devices for your boots and a headlamp or flashlight for the 3-mile round-trip walk, rangers advise.

Restricted areas

To make more room for pedestrians, Northside Drive will have one lane closed to vehicles between the viewing area and Yosemite Falls parking. Parking, stopping or unloading passengers will be prohibited between Lower Yosemite Fall and El Capitan Crossover (but vehicles displaying a disability placard will be allowed greater access). On busy weekends, rangers say, they may close Northside Drive entirely for about 30 minutes following sunset.

Rangers say the park’s Southside Drive will be open to vehicles, but parking, stopping, and unloading passengers will be prohibited between El Capitan Crossover and Swinging Bridge Picnic Area. In addition, pedestrians will be banned from walking on or adjacent to the road in that area.

Also, from Cathedral Beach Picnic Area to Sentinel Beach Picnic Area, the area between the road and the Merced River (including the river itself) will be closed to visitors. El Capitan Crossover, the road that connects Northside and Southside Drives near El Capitan, will be open to vehicles, but parking, stopping and unloading passengers will be prohibited. The Yosemite National Park website includes a detailed map of the Horsetail Fall viewing area and restrictions.

