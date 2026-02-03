Why does train travel feel so special? Readers share their best memories

“In 1997, I had just completed my first semester as an elementary school teacher for LAUSD, and I was both overstimulated and burned out. I decided to make Amtrak trains my home-away-from-home for six days.

I took the Coast Starlight out of Los Angeles up the coast, and enjoyed some truly spectacular scenery of the Pacific as we went north. I then boarded the Empire Builder, which would take me across the top of the country to Chicago. The scenery included amazing views of the Columbia River Gorge that have stayed seared into my brain forever. Scenery in Montana was equally beautiful, but what I will never, ever forget is the bleakness of the prairie, starting in eastern Montana, all through North Dakota, and into western Minnesota. Hours and hours and hours of grass, grass and more grass. Desolate and beautiful simultaneously. I could imagine trying to cross it in a covered wagon and just being overcome by the never-endingness of it. I’ve read that some pioneers got “prairie fever,” which was a mental breakdown caused by the profound sense of isolation, and died by suicide because they couldn’t take it anymore. I had no trouble believing it.

Once out of the prairie in western Minnesota, the scenery got more conventional, with more towns, as well as larger cities. I was seriously worried about not making my Chicago connection, but Amtrak actually held the Southwest Chief. I boarded, and it started to move before I even made it to my roomette.

So I wouldn’t miss anything worth looking at, I had bought myself a wonderful book called “Rail Ventures: the Comprehensive Guide to Rail Travel in North America.” Armed with this book and a good camera, I was able to be in the observation car to photograph what I wanted to see. My roomette was cozy, but not cramped, and best of all it was quiet. I spent my days and nights napping, seeing fantastic scenery, eating all my meals in the dining car as part of the cost of my roomette, and catching up on my reading. My time belonged entirely to me, and the constant motion was both exciting and reassuring.

The United States is a huge country, and you don’t get a sense of that by flying from one coast to another in five hours or so. But when you spend 12 hours seeing nothing but prairie with not a person, car or structure in sight, you realize what an amazing country we all live in.”

— Joel Parkes, Los Angeles