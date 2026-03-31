Low on PTO? Join the Gen Z travelers taking international ‘microtrips’

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One Friday night last year, Akylah Cox and her boyfriend took a red-eye flight from Pennsylvania to Dublin for a whirlwind adventure. The trip lasted less than 30 hours. They hit up an impressive number of spots: the Guinness Storehouse, the Book of Kells experience at Trinity College, Ha’penny Bridge, Capel Street for thrifting (“I gave myself only 30 minutes to do this, but it had to get done,” Cox says) and the Celtic Nights dinner and show.

They were back home on Sunday and went to work the next day.

She shared her experience on TikTok with the caption, “Was this crazy?!” The responses varied.

“I would be tired the rest of the week,” one person commented with two woozy-face emojis.

“This inspired me!” another said.

“I’m tryna be this level crazy,” commented another.

Akylah Cox and boyfriend Akram Imam in Dublin in February 2025. (Akylah Cox)

For Cox, who was working full time in engineering and pursuing an MBA while her boyfriend was completing his medical residency, creating an ultra-compacted itinerary was the only possible way to travel. And she loves the practice. On TikTok, she shares her itineraries for “microtrips” — short, usually international trips lasting 24 to 72 hours.

“You can just leave,” says Cox, who lives in Chicago. “You can have that quick break, that quick reset.”

She’s part of a new wave of travelers, particularly Gen Z, opting for these types of trips over extended vacations, according to an AirBnb trend report. Partly fueled by a viral TikTok trend in which people break down how they spent one to two days in another country, young travelers are no longer waiting for spring break or to accumulate paid time off to cross destinations off their bucket lists. A recent Expedia survey found that 25% of Gen Z and millennial travelers said they plan to take a microtrip in 2026, with Toronto; Nassau, Bahamas; and San Juan, Puerto Rico, being the most popular destinations.

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“Short trips can fit busy schedules much better than a longer vacation can, which allows more people to explore the world without committing to long absences from work or family,” says Airbnb communications lead Ali Killam. “I think people are really embracing this idea that even brief changes of scenery can really recharge you, your mind and spirit.”

Another driver of the trend could be the fact that younger generations consider travel a top priority in their lives. In 2023, Gen Z and millennial travelers took an average of five trips per year, compared with Gen Xers and baby boomers who took less than four. Gen Zers and millennials allocate an average of 29% of their income for travel, reports the management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. (though a study last year by Savings.com found that a growing number of parents are helping their adult children out financially more than ever). Among younger generations, there’s also a mantra of doing things “for the plot” and taking chances because the future feels uncertain.

“Younger millennials and Gen Z are really creating their own version of the American dream, which I think is really based off of experiences and the memories that you’re able to create,” said N’Dea Irvin-Choy, 30, an L.A.-based content creator who posts about luxury travel, skiing and tennis experiences.

Kareen Hill, 27, of New York, is another microtrip crusader on social media. Since October, he’s been taking trips to explore the food scenes of various cities. In January, he went to London for two days and posted a recap video on TikTok that received more than 1.5 million likes. He now tries to take a trip, either international or domestic, about every two weeks.

“I just realized you do have free will,” says Hill, who works at an airport. “Like why not?”

N’Dea Irvin-Choy at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, left, and Kareen Hill at the Colosseum in Rome. (N’Dea Irvin-Choy; Kareen Hill)

Beyond convenience, microtrips can also be more affordable than longer trips — an important factor as oil prices rise and airfares are already beginning to surge. With the help of credit card points and a travel credit, Cox’s trip to Dublin was just under $450. She says these quick trips are a “low barrier to entry” to international travel because you only have to plan an itinerary for one or two days. And the more flexible you can be on the timing or destination, the better chance you’ll have at finding deals.

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Another benefit is how short trips force you to be intentional about how you spend your limited time. “You can get a lot more done than maybe you think you can,” she said. During a three-day trip to Japan with her mother and grandparents in May (not including the travel time), they were able to squeeze in a food tour and multiple tourist attractions in Tokyo and Mt. Fuji.

Of course, a common concern about microtrips is how exhausting they can be, especially if you’re traveling across time zones. And, yes, the fatigue can be real and travelers should certainly consider their bodies’ limits. But the purpose of these trips is to explore a destination rather than relax, Cox says. Once you’re in that mindset, you can better embrace the experience. “You really don’t have the impact of jet lag because you’re purely running on adrenaline,” she says.

Want to take a microtrip yourself? Here are some tips:

