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Tell us: How much did you spend on Olympics tickets?

photo illustration of five rolls of cash bound in five colored elastic bands of blue, black, red, yellow, and green
(Photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Source photos via Getty Images)
Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Staff Writer Follow
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When tickets for the 2028 L.A. Olympics dropped earlier this month for locals, emotions around town quickly moved from pure excitement to shock and confusion.

Prices have been all over the place. A seat at the opening ceremony ranges from $329 to $5,519, The Times reported. Tickets for sessions similarly run the gamut. Some prices we’ve seen and heard: $2,460 for the women’s gymnastics team final. $498 for the men’s volleyball preliminary. $1,141 for the mixed track and field final. Women’s handball for $241. And yes, some lucky fans were able to grab $28 tickets for some events, but those opportunities have seemed slim.

We’re asking readers: If you have been lucky enough to snag tickets, how much did you spend and what event(s) will you be attending? Also, what does being at the first Los Angeles Olympics in 44 years mean to you? Share your experience using the form below and we may feature you in an upcoming story.

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Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

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