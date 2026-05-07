‘It still stings’: 18 people reveal how much they paid for LA28 Olympics tickets

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Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.