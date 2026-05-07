‘It still stings’: 18 people reveal how much they paid for LA28 Olympics tickets

If you’re hoping to nab tickets to the LA28 Olympics in the second drop coming in August, you might want to brace yourself. Last month, when people logged on to purchase tickets in the first locals presale, many experienced a roller coaster of emotions: excitement, anxiety, surprise, frustration and disappointment by the high prices and lack of availability to popular events.

While some fans were lucky enough to nab $28 tickets, others begrudgingly spent more than they budgeted. Some pivoted altogether and bought tickets for events they were only marginally interested in rather than their desired sport.

To help future ticket buyers prepare their budgets — and because we’re just plain curious — we asked readers how much they actually spent on Olympics tickets during the first drop. Here, 18 people share their experiences, from navigating the website to the (estimated) prices they paid, along with what attending LA28 means to them.

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Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.