Firefighter injured in major blaze at downtown L.A. office supplies store
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- More than 120 firefighters were dispatched Sunday morning to a large blaze at a office supplies store in Downtown L.A.
- No one was inside of the building, but a firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Roughly 120 firefighters, including one hospitalized with minor injuries, battled a large fire that burned for hours Sunday morning inside a Downtown L.A. office supplies store, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze was reported about 4 a.m. at the two-story building with a mezzanine located at 1225 South Hope St. near West Pico Boulevard. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames.
Firefighters transitioned from offensive to defensive mode and used a remote-suppression robot to enter the building, LAFD spokesperson Jennifer Middleton said. Arson and emergency air units were also requested to the scene.
The blaze was contained by 5:52 a.m. However, the building’s contents rekindled, said LAFD Chief Peter Hsiao.
As of 10 a.m., firefighters remained at the scene “trying to remove paper from the building to stop it from catching on fire,” Hsiao said.
By 10:30 a.m., a Times photographer at the scene witnessed the building’s roof collapse. By 11 a.m., the building was again engulfed in flames.
The address is associated with Bluebird Office Supplies. A voicemail left for a number listed for the business owner was not returned immediately.
No one was inside the building at the time of the blaze, Middleton added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.