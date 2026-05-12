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Travel & Experiences

Route 66 turns 100. Here’s our mega-guide to America’s Mother Road.

Embroidered typography on the back of a denim jacket that reads 100 Years of Route 66
(Embroidery by Jenna Blazevich a.k.a. Vichcraft / For The Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Christopher Reynolds
By Christopher Reynolds
Staff Writer Follow
Art direction by 
Kay Scanlon
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Two-thousand, four-hundred and forty-eight miles. That was the span of Route 66 when highway officials stitched it together to link Chicago, Los Angeles and countless cities and towns in between. But as an enduring American symbol, this highway reaches much further than that, inspiring books, songs, movies and countless road trips.

It turns 100 this year, so with summer coming, we drove it all.

Across eight states, we scouted out vintage motels, new businesses, neon signs, friendly Muffler Men, road food, vivid characters and 20th century ruins. We also kept our eyes open for hints of the road’s evolution, from the Dust Bowl years, segregation and the postwar boom to the freeway-era slump and the reemergence of Route 66 as a long, winding and living historic landmark.

Now we’re taking you along for the ride. If you’ve ever daydreamed about covering some part of the famous roadway, hop on in and let’s get our kicks, shall we?

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Embroidered patch of Route 66 neon signage, Muffler Man, Cadillac Ranch

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CREDITS

Creative Director: Amy King
Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Lead project editor: Michelle Woo
Lead writer: Christopher Reynolds
Writers: Bill Addison, Stephanie Breijo, Jasmine Desiree, Todd Martens
Senior deputy design director: Jim Cooke
Lead art direction and design: Kay Scanlon
Embroidery artist: Jenna Blazevich (Vichcraft)
Illustrations: Tanya Cooper
Director of photography: Kim Chapin
Photo editor: Taylor Arthur
Photographers: Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times; David Fouts, Don James, Mark Lipczynski, Mike Simons / For The Times
Pin photography: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times
Copy editors: Blake Hennon, R. Marina Levario, Jason Sanchez
Audience Engagement: David Viramontes, Isabela Ocampo
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Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

Kay Scanlon

Kay Scanlon is an art director at the Los Angeles Times who works on the Sunday Calendar and Weekend sections. Prior to joining The Times in 2021, she art-directed MovieMaker magazine and contributed award-winning design at the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News and Newsday. Scanlon graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in English and is certified in graphic design from Otis College of Art and Design.

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