Route 66 turns 100. Here’s our mega-guide to America’s Mother Road.

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Two-thousand, four-hundred and forty-eight miles. That was the span of Route 66 when highway officials stitched it together to link Chicago, Los Angeles and countless cities and towns in between. But as an enduring American symbol, this highway reaches much further than that, inspiring books, songs, movies and countless road trips.
It turns 100 this year, so with summer coming, we drove it all.
Across eight states, we scouted out vintage motels, new businesses, neon signs, friendly Muffler Men, road food, vivid characters and 20th century ruins. We also kept our eyes open for hints of the road’s evolution, from the Dust Bowl years, segregation and the postwar boom to the freeway-era slump and the reemergence of Route 66 as a long, winding and living historic landmark.
Now we’re taking you along for the ride. If you’ve ever daydreamed about covering some part of the famous roadway, hop on in and let’s get our kicks, shall we?
More than 66 fascinating, fun and downright cool stops along Route 66
On the iconic 2,448-mile trail from Chicago to Santa Monica, here’s what’s absolutely worth hitting the brakes for.
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CREDITS
Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Lead project editor: Michelle Woo
Lead writer: Christopher Reynolds
Writers: Bill Addison, Stephanie Breijo, Jasmine Desiree, Todd Martens
Senior deputy design director: Jim Cooke
Lead art direction and design: Kay Scanlon
Embroidery artist: Jenna Blazevich (Vichcraft)
Illustrations: Tanya Cooper
Director of photography: Kim Chapin
Photo editor: Taylor Arthur
Photographers: Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times; David Fouts, Don James, Mark Lipczynski, Mike Simons / For The Times
Pin photography: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times
Copy editors: Blake Hennon, R. Marina Levario, Jason Sanchez
Audience Engagement: David Viramontes, Isabela Ocampo