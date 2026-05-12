What the postcards leave out: 5 moments in history that still echo along Route 66

But a centennial is as good a time as any to fill in what the predominant narrative often leaves out. The reality is, alongside our favorite tales from the Mother Road, darker moments in history also echo throughout the 2,448-mile stretch. Here’s what the postcards leave out, and where you can still see remains of these eras today.
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The Dust Bowl exodus
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Between 1935 and 1940, an estimated 200,000 to 250,000 people followed Route 66 west to California. Tenant farmers from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri who had lost everything to drought, collapsed crop prices and a decade of wind that stripped the topsoil off the plains migrated their families in hopes of survival. They were called “Okies” regardless of where they came from. California was supposed to be the answer, but when they arrived, the Los Angeles police had set up a “bum blockade” at the state border to keep them out.
See what remains today: The Old Trails Bridge in Topock, Ariz., carried Dust Bowl refugees across the Colorado River into California. It’s still standing and open to pedestrians and cyclists.
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The Green Book
Forty-four of the 89 counties along Route 66 were sundown towns, communities where it was encouraged for Black people to leave before dark — or else. Route 66 diners, motels and gas stations routinely refused service to Black travelers. In 1936, a Harlem postal worker named Victor Green began publishing the Negro Motorist Green Book, a guide to the hotels, restaurants and gas stations along the route that would serve Black travelers. More than 1,400 tourist homes (private residences that took in guests when hotels wouldn’t) were listed during the guide’s run.
For Black families on Route 66, the Green Book was as essential as a spare tire. In Tulsa, the Greenwood District was once known as “Black Wall Street.” White thugs destroyed it in the 1921 Race Massacre. The community rebuilt and became a hub of Black commerce near the route. Springfield, Ill., was one of the first cities on Route 66 to offer services to Black travelers. It was also the site of the 1908 Race Riot, which helped spur the founding of the NAACP.
See what remains today: Only about 30% of Green Book sites along Route 66 are still standing. The DuBeau in Flagstaff, Ariz., once a Green Book listing, now operates as a motel. The recently shuttered Clifton’s in downtown Los Angeles sits at 7th and Broadway, the original terminus of Route 66. Route History Museum in Springfield is the only museum in the country dedicated to the Black experience on Route 66, housed in a 1930s Texaco station one block off the road. It offers a virtual reality experience that walks visitors through the Green Book cities of Illinois, including sundown towns.
‘Overground Railroad’ by Candacy Taylor revisits the stories behind the ‘Green Book,’ a travel guide first published in 1936 that helped black tourists navigate racial minefields on the road.
Beyond the Green Book, other businesses that are worth a visit include Threatt Filling Station in Oklahoma, a Black-owned gas station (and safe haven for Black travelers) during the era of segregation, and the neon sign from Graham’s Rib Station, a beloved Black-owned restaurant for many years. It’s located at the local History Museum on the Square in Springfield, Mo.
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Indigenous displacement
The corridor we call Route 66 was not invented in 1926. It follows ancient trade routes Indigenous nations had been using for thousands of years, from the Osage Trace in Missouri to the paths of the Pueblo peoples in New Mexico and the Mojave in California. The highway traverses the ancestral homelands of more than 25 tribal nations. Its construction brought some economic opportunity, but it also accelerated land displacement. And then there were the roadside attractions: the Wigwam Motel, the Cherokee Trading Post in Oklahoma (whose sign depicts a Plains-style war bonnet the Cherokee never wore), and the Tee Pee Trading Post in Lupton, Ariz., built on Navajo land and shaped like a tepee, though the traditional Navajo dwelling is a hogan, not a tepee.
See what remains today: In Valentine, Ariz., the Truxton Canyon Training School, where Indigenous children were forcibly sent for assimilation beginning in 1903, still stands near the highway, marked by a small, impermanent memorial. For a counternarrative, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, founded by New Mexico’s 19 Pueblos, and Acoma Sky City, considered the longest continuously inhabited community in North America, offer Indigenous history on Indigenous terms.
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Mexican American laborers
Hispanic communities along Route 66 in New Mexico predate the highway by centuries. The road’s original alignment followed the Camino Real and the Santa Fe Trail, both Spanish colonial routes. When the highway came through, Mexican and Mexican American workers, alongside Native laborers, made up a significant portion of the workforce that paved the stretches through the Southwest, the same stretches that, by 1938, made Route 66 the first fully paved transcontinental highway in the country. Their labor built the road and their communities kept travelers fed. And yet, their names are mostly absent from the centennial celebrations. (The National Park Service’s award-winning “Hispanic Legacies of Route 66” StoryMap digital project is one attempt to change that.)
See what remains today: In Seligman, Ariz., Angel Delgadillo followed in his father’s footsteps as a barber, taking over a family barber shop and pool hall located along the route that dates back to the 1920s. After a one-block relocation in the early 1970s, the Delgadillo barber shop has evolved into a gift shop and museum (with barber chair) and a must-see stop for Route 66 enthusiasts.
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Japanese American incarceration
The same corridor celebrated as America’s freedom road was also the corridor along which Japanese Americans were rounded up and detained during World War II. In Santa Fe, directly on Route 66, a Department of Justice detention camp held more than 4,500 Japanese immigrant men between 1942 and 1946. Near the highway’s Los Angeles terminus, the Santa Anita Racetrack was converted into an assembly center where over 19,000 Japanese Americans were gathered in converted horse stalls, with 150 showers for all of them. One of the detainees was 16-year-old Ruth Asawa, one of America’s most celebrated sculptors.
See what remains today: Santa Anita Park was deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places in 2006, though developers have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on it. There is a California Historic Landmark plaque near the grandstand entrance, and while it doesn’t mention the Santa Anita Assembly Center by name, it describes the facility as “an assembly and processing center for approximately 20,000 Japanese Americans prior to their displacement to internment camps in other areas of the country.” In Santa Fe, a stone memorial at Frank S. Ortiz Park commemorates the camp, and the New Mexico History Museum holds artifacts carved by detainees during their confinement, including wooden sculptures made from the hillside where they were imprisoned.
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