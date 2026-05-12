A Route 66 road trip is all about the people you’ll meet. Start with these legends.

“It’s the people you meet on Route 66 that make the experience what it is,” said Rhys Martin, Tulsa, Okla.-based manager for the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preserve Route 66 initiative.
Just as your mileage will vary out there, your people will too. But these four — a retailer in Oklahoma, a treasure-hunt winner in New Mexico, a barber in Arizona and a hoarder of road wisdom on the Santa Monica Pier — offer a rich sampling of the stories you might hear.
The Tulsan who snagged a gas station off Facebook Marketplace and added a ‘land of giants’
Behold Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, once a gas station and now a well-lighted gift shop on 11th Street in Tulsa. It seems to run on rocket fuel.
But no, the force behind this venture is veteran retailer Mary Beth Babcock, 54.
As Babcock likes to say, the business was born because one day in 2018, she decided to start looking for a small shop. Just then, on Facebook Marketplace, she saw that “this little gas station was for rent. And I said, ‘Oh, my God, a souvenir shop in a historic gas station on historic Route 66!’ I couldn’t have created a more perfect scenario.”
The only drawback, as Babcock saw it: “There were no giants.”
Fiberglass giants, that is. So she commissioned a space cowboy (Buck Atom) in 2019. Now he is joined on the property by Stella Atom, the Cosmic Cowgirl, both standing more than 19 feet tall.
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And there’s more. To see the rest of Babcock’s empire, take a few more steps on 11th Street, which is also Route 66.
Quickly you will encounter Buck’s Vintage and its mascot, Cowboy Bob, standing 21 feet tall with guitar in hand. Across the street, under the neon Meadow Gold sign, you’ll find the Meadow Gold Mack’s Route 66 Outpost (opened in 2024), where Mack the Lumberjack stands above dozens of vendors selling locally made and vintage goods.
In other words, business is good in what Babcock calls “the land of the giants.” In 2024, the Tulsa World named her a Tulsan of the Year. This year, Babcock has been invited to serve as grand marshal for the Tulsa Christmas Parade.
“I love to be able to help create memories,” said Babcock, who grew up in Tulsa and ran her first shop downtown from 2006 to 2016.
“I love to celebrate the importance of the past — the history of Route 66 — but also show that you can do something new ... I get so excited when I see young people traveling the route ... You can open a new roadside attraction on 66.”
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On the day I visited, Babcock’s businesses were full of people killing time before the evening’s Billie Eilish concert. When I told Mack’s employee Juni Peraza what Babcock said about young 66 fans, Peraza, 25, might have jumped an inch or two off the floor.
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“Me! It’s me and my friends!” Peraza said.
With her enthusiasm, her giants and her community-building, Peraza said, Babcock “has made the route cool.” In fact, Peraza confessed, until she started working for Babcock, “I just thought this was 11th Street.”
3
The New Mexico contest winner who chose the Route 66 dream as the grand prize
Let’s say you roll into Grants, N.M., after dark on Route 66 and wind up at the South West Motel, hoping for a $75 room. Odds are good that the man at the counter will be Ron Novak.
In that place at that hour, you might not peg him as the winner of a high-priced treasure hunt. But he is and there’s a story.
A little over two years ago, Novak and Michelle Bush, both 46, were living in a rural area 45 miles west of town, spending much of their energy in pursuit of an implausible dream: a treasure hunt in Texas.
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After about 20 years in the film industry working on sets and design, Novak had decided he was tired of the hours and travel. They were looking for a way to invest in real estate, but didn’t have a lot of capital.
Then they learned of a treasure hunt in Texas, staged by the firm Treasure Games, that included a promised prize of $1 million or the granting of three wishes worth up to $1.2 million. On Jan. 18, 2024, they signed up and started chasing clues around Texas.
Between travel, buying a subscription to enter the game and then buying clues from the organizer, they spent about $1,500, along with “so much time and energy,” Novak said.
And then on Day 69 of looking, they struck gold.
Having recognized the importance of the word “Vandelay” from an old “Seinfeld” episode, they made their way to a recording studio in Dallas, found a concealed box in front of the studio, then extracted a genie lamp inside. They’d won. And they wanted the three wishes.
The first was a donation to Food for Life Global (now known as Food Yoga International and long associated with the Hare Krishna movement). Why? Because the group helped Novak in Seattle when he was homeless 20 years ago.
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The second wish was a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, so that Novak and Bush could travel in comfort with their four dogs.
Their third wish was the boldest move of all. They wanted ownership of the South West Motel, a 24-room budget lodging from 1950. It had been run by the same owner for more than 30 years, and Novak and Bush thought they could lure more hikers, bikers, Interstate 40 drivers, traveling nurses and cleanup teams heading to former uranium mining sites nearby.
Then, as a bonus, they realized the number of travelers following Route 66, which runs through downtown Grants, parallel to the busy train tracks.
“It’s a good business,” Novak said. “The remodeling part has been pretty exhausting, but we’re on our last room.”
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Occupancy has been rising, Novak told me. When I complimented the motel sign, Novak told how, in late 2025, an older Navajo man named Ernie showed up, said he’d painted the motel sign about 40 years ago and offered to repaint it.
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Sure, said Novak. The two came up with a bold redesign — bright colors to attract motorists and greetings in four languages to honor the surrounding Navajo, Zuni, Acoma and Laguna communities.
Down the road, Novak and Bush want to bring in a motel manager and stage their own treasure hunt. But for now, the motel surprises keep coming.
The best, Bush said, “is how much people really value us being noncorporate.”
The worst: “Plumbing,” she said. Because the last owner “thought duct tape would fix everything.”
4
The Arizona barber who rescued Route 66 from cancellation — and saved his town’s economy
The best place to start the Delgadillo family’s all-American story might be 1917. That’s when Angel Delgadillo’s parents-to-be emigrated from Jalisco, Mexico, to Arizona.
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By the time their seventh child, Angel, was born on April 19, 1927, the Delgadillos had settled in Seligman, a tiny town whose name is locally pronounced Se-LIG-man. Angel Delgadillo Sr. had opened a pool hall and barbershop along the road.
The younger Angel played sax in the family band, went to barber college in Pasadena, apprenticed in Williams, then came home in 1950 to take over his father’s old shop along Route 66. In 1953, Angel’s brother Juan opened a burger-and-ice cream stand called the Snow Cap Drive-In, using recycled lumber and decorating every surface with bright colors and jokes.
By the late 1970s, Angel had moved his barbershop and pool hall to follow a realignment of Route 66, because he knew that traffic was vital.
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“We had 9,000 cars traveling on that road every day,” Angel‘s daughter Mirna Delgadillo recalled. “And then I-40 opened up [in 1978] and we could stand in the middle of the street for hours and not get hit.”
“We were forgotten,” Angel Delgadillo said in an April television interview.
With the family of six’s livelihood at stake, Delgadillo and his wife, Vilma, convened about 15 business people from neighboring towns and rallied them around an idea: get a historic designation for Route 66, then start wooing tourist traffic.
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In 1987, the Historic Route 66 Assn. of Arizona was born. Before long, Seligman was hosting scores of vintage car enthusiasts, and state officials approved “scenic byway” status for part of the route.
By the early 1990s, as Jim Ross and Shellee Graham note in their book “Route 66: The First 100 Years,” there were books, magazines, maps and national gatherings, and eight state associations had formed to promote and preserve Route 66. By 1999, several museums had popped up and Congress had passed the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Act.
The Delgadillo poolroom was now a Route 66 souvenir shop, the first among dozens along the route.
“They were the first people to sell anything with Route 66 on it,” said Mirna Delgadillo, 62, who was working in that shop when I turned up. Both her parents are still alive. Her father was home sick that day, but recovered and celebrated his 99th birthday on April 19.
Mirna said she has worked in the shop since the 1990s but hasn’t gotten around to driving the rest of the route — “too busy,” in part because her father has become a Route 66 folk hero.
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Angel Delgadillo’s papers, donated to Northern Arizona University, take up 23 linear feet in the school’s Cline Library. At the Kingman Visitor Center, an AI-driven interactive exhibit allows travelers to see and hear Angel tell his story and take questions.
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Nobody’s certain how many visitors will materialize for the anniversary year, but the shop is bursting with merchandise. Around Angel’s old barber chair, just about every inch of wall space is occupied by proclamations and photos. (He gave his last haircut at age 95.)
A few steps down the street, the late Juan Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In is still in business, full of bright colors and silly puns, now run by his son, John.
Of every five shop customers, Mirna Delgadillo estimates, four come from outside the U.S.
“We’ve had people here on this day from Italy; Australia, Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas; Tokyo; Australia; Rhode Island; England,” she said, consulting a visitors’ ledger.
“People like coming to Seligman because it’s still mom-and-pop,” she said. “We are who we are.” As the family history shows, she said, “we have so much opportunity here [in the U.S.] One person can make a difference.”
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5
The nerd at the end of your journey on Santa Monica Pier, ready to hear it all
Beyond the merry-go-round and before the Ferris wheel on Santa Monica Pier, Ian Bowen does business in a snug kiosk overstuffed with souvenirs, guidebooks and replica highway signs. The whole structure measures about 77 square feet. But the idea behind it sprawls for miles and keeps Bowen talking for hours on end: Route 66.
The 66 to Cali kiosk is owned by Dan Rice, who started the business in 2009 after years of travels on the Mother Road. But Bowen, 35, has been managing it for 10 years, making sales, offering advice and hearing travelers’ tales, which almost always come with surprises. He calls himself “a bona fide nerd about Route 66.”
“It took me six years to do the whole road and finish my last stretch in Arcadia, Oklahoma,” Bowen said between customers one recent night. Rather than cover more than 2,400 miles in a single trip, he has done what many American “roadies” do: biting off one chunk at a time. Before you know it, he said, “you become part of the community.”
That became obvious as Bowen flipped through the photo albums he keeps in the kiosk. There’s Harley Russell, ribald proprietor and performer at the Sandhills Curiosity Shop in Erick, Okla. There’s Fran Houser, the late, widely beloved proprietor of the Midpoint Cafe in Adrian, Texas. And there’s Bowen getting a haircut from Angel Delgadillo, the Seligman, Ariz., barber, now 99, who kicked off a resurgence of interest in Route 66 in 1987 with a call for historical recognition.
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This is not the career Bowen planned for; he studied to be an industrial designer. But now that he’s in the business of celebrating Route 66, he sees it, and other highways like it, as a launching pad for independent businesses, a lifeline for small towns and an antidote to the isolation of contemporary society.
“The old roads aren’t just about nostalgia,” Bowen says on his website. “They’re about creativity, honest work, investing in ourselves and our communities, and the notion that effort is rewarded.”
For those considering a Route 66 trip, Bowen has advice of all kinds.
Want an old-school meal along the route in Santa Monica? Bowen will point you toward Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, which opened in 1925.
A lunch spot near Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch in Oro Grande? Cross-Eyed Cow Pizza, said Bowen, is just down the road.
The backstory on Bobby Troup’s song “Route 66?” Bowen can tell you that Nat King Cole recorded it in early 1946 in a studio at 7000 Santa Monica Blvd. And that address, now occupied by the Jeffrey Deitch art gallery, is actually on Route 66.
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Whatever your itinerary, Bowen urges a loose schedule, leaving plenty of room for discoveries and unplanned conversations. Otherwise, “it’s so easy to use up all your time and end up running behind,” he said.
One recent Friday, Leonidas Georgiou, 36, stepped up to the kiosk, brimming with enthusiasm.
Georgiou, who lives in Athens, only learned about Route 66 last year “from an influencer on Greek TikTok.” But once he heard about it, he acted fast. Georgiou plotted a U.S. trip, recruited his mom to ride shotgun and picked up a rented Mazda SUV in Chicago. They made the drive in 23 days, with detours to Las Vegas and Monument Valley and a stop at the Walter White house (from “Breaking Bad”) in Albuquerque.
The varying weather and landscape, Georgiou said, made it feel like a four-season trip. Several times, in cities where hotels seemed too pricey or too sketchy, he and his mom slept in their SUV. Before Bowen could speak up, Georgiou added that he’s a police officer in Athens, and that he chose their spots carefully. Georgiou’s mother, who didn’t speak much English, nodded in affirmation.
“Instead of spending $40 each and getting bedbugs, it’s better to sleep in the car,” Georgiou said. And in the larger picture, he said, it was important to give the trip all the time it needed.
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“This is a lifetime journey,” Georgiou said.
Bowen nodded and smiled. Another 66 traveler, another set of surprises.
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