A Route 66 road trip is all about the people you’ll meet. Start with these legends.

Ron Novak is co-owner of the South West Motel in Grants, N.M., on old Route 66. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Let’s say you roll into Grants, N.M., after dark on Route 66 and wind up at the South West Motel, hoping for a $75 room. Odds are good that the man at the counter will be Ron Novak.

In that place at that hour, you might not peg him as the winner of a high-priced treasure hunt. But he is and there’s a story.

A little over two years ago, Novak and Michelle Bush, both 46, were living in a rural area 45 miles west of town, spending much of their energy in pursuit of an implausible dream: a treasure hunt in Texas.

Advertisement

After about 20 years in the film industry working on sets and design, Novak had decided he was tired of the hours and travel. They were looking for a way to invest in real estate, but didn’t have a lot of capital.

Then they learned of a treasure hunt in Texas, staged by the firm Treasure Games, that included a promised prize of $1 million or the granting of three wishes worth up to $1.2 million. On Jan. 18, 2024, they signed up and started chasing clues around Texas.

Between travel, buying a subscription to enter the game and then buying clues from the organizer, they spent about $1,500, along with “so much time and energy,” Novak said.

And then on Day 69 of looking, they struck gold.

Having recognized the importance of the word “Vandelay” from an old “Seinfeld” episode, they made their way to a recording studio in Dallas, found a concealed box in front of the studio, then extracted a genie lamp inside. They’d won. And they wanted the three wishes.

The first was a donation to Food for Life Global (now known as Food Yoga International and long associated with the Hare Krishna movement). Why? Because the group helped Novak in Seattle when he was homeless 20 years ago.

Advertisement

The second wish was a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, so that Novak and Bush could travel in comfort with their four dogs.

Their third wish was the boldest move of all. They wanted ownership of the South West Motel, a 24-room budget lodging from 1950. It had been run by the same owner for more than 30 years, and Novak and Bush thought they could lure more hikers, bikers, Interstate 40 drivers, traveling nurses and cleanup teams heading to former uranium mining sites nearby.

Then, as a bonus, they realized the number of travelers following Route 66, which runs through downtown Grants, parallel to the busy train tracks.

“It’s a good business,” Novak said. “The remodeling part has been pretty exhausting, but we’re on our last room.”

Occupancy has been rising, Novak told me. When I complimented the motel sign, Novak told how, in late 2025, an older Navajo man named Ernie showed up, said he’d painted the motel sign about 40 years ago and offered to repaint it.

Advertisement

Sure, said Novak. The two came up with a bold redesign — bright colors to attract motorists and greetings in four languages to honor the surrounding Navajo, Zuni, Acoma and Laguna communities.

Down the road, Novak and Bush want to bring in a motel manager and stage their own treasure hunt. But for now, the motel surprises keep coming.

The best, Bush said, “is how much people really value us being noncorporate.”

The worst: “Plumbing,” she said. Because the last owner “thought duct tape would fix everything.”