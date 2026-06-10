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Travel & Experiences

A new L.A. Times feature: Now you can save our expert recs for your next adventure

screenshot from latimes.com showing a dashboard with someone's saved items
(Los Angeles Times)

Explore restaurants, shops, museums, unique experiences and more. Then save what piques your interest to make our vast array of guides your own.

Los Angeles Times senior product manager Jeff Poirier
By Jeff Poirier
Senior Product Manager Connect
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Whether you’re looking for the best restaurants L.A. has to offer, a fun and affordable way to spend your day or a new adventure in one of our city’s iconic neighborhoods, the Los Angeles Times has you covered.

You can now make our guides your own by saving individual recommendations for later — mixing and matching from food to fun and everything in between — with the confidence that your choices are backed by L.A. Times experts.

screenshot from latimes.com showing a button to save a recommendation for swan boats at Echo Park Lake
(Los Angeles Times)
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Saving is simple. Visit any of our local guides, find something that interests you and look for the “Save” button. From there, you can choose a category in which to save your item, such as Food & Drink or Things to Do.

Not an L.A. Times subscriber? Don’t worry. You can register for a free account to get saving on many of our guides. Once you’ve saved a few items, check out your personalized save dashboard at latimes.com/saved/guides. You can also find it in the site account dropdown menu.

Call it a wish list, bucket list or checklist — the dashboard is all yours. Revisit your saves, remove ones you don’t want and even see your items on a personal map.

We hope this makes it easier to explore L.A. and beyond.

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Jeff Poirier

Jeff Poirier is a senior product manager at the Los Angeles Times, focusing on editorial tools and reader experience. He previously worked on the product team at Axios and in the newsroom at ESPN as a digital producer and breaking news editor. He studied psychology at UCLA before pursuing a graduate degree in journalism at NYU.

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