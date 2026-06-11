Want to experience the World Cup for $10? Head to the FIFA Fan Festival

The World Cup has officially landed in Los Angeles, and for fans without match tickets, attending the FIFA Fan Festival could be the next best thing.

Taking place Thursday through Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the family-friendly event will feature live match broadcasts on jumbo screens, cultural programming, interactive experiences, an official World Cup merchandise store, food vendors serving global cuisine and live music performances from headlining artists like Steve Aoki, Capital Cities and Normani.

Jason Krutzsch, senior vice president of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, calls the FIFA Fan Festival “an extension of the stadium experience.” Want to check it out? Here’s everything you need to know before you attend.