Burbank’s airport to get new $1.3-billion terminal soon (but you’ll still walk on tarmac)

At the entrance of the new terminal, travelers will encounter a pair of 16-foot-tall sculptures, “The Two Electras,” by Cliff Garten.

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While uncertainty lingers over improvements and timetables at LAX, the county’s second-busiest airport is on the brink of big changes.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport is due to replace its two terminals with a larger new terminal on Oct. 13. The $1.3-billion project will include 14 gates — the same number the airport has now. But the new structure will be a single terminal that’s about 50% larger than the airport’s current two-terminal layout.

In moving to a 355,000-square-foot terminal, officials say, the airport can give passengers more room and better technology while meeting safety and accessibility standards.

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A rendering shows how Hollywood Burbank Airport is designed to look when its new terminal opens in October. (Hollywood Burbank Airport)

The airport, built in 1930 and run by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, is favored by many local travelers as a simpler, faster alternative to Los Angeles International Airport. The Burbank airport’s site in the San Fernando Valley, however, has often put its leaders at odds with residents of surrounding suburban neighborhoods.

As it stands, the aged Burbank facility doesn’t meet current state seismic standards or Federal Aviation Administration design standards — which has prompted repeated safety warnings. Its nine resident airlines fly to about 30 nonstop destinations. The airport reported about 6.2 million arriving and departing passengers in 2025.

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Airport officials say the new design increases the distance between the terminal and the nearest runway, currently as little as 257 feet, soon to be about 880 feet, bringing the airport into compliance with FAA standards.

California Why some fear Burbank airport is an accident waiting to happen. ‘Everybody has had concerns’ Pilots who regularly fly in and around Hollywood Burbank airport said its proximity to Van Nuys airport makes it particularly vulnerable to a midair collision. Some worry enough hasn’t been done to mitigate crossover between aircraft in the area.

Meanwhile at LAX, which reported 73.7 million passengers in 2025, the opening of a long-awaited SkyLink automated people mover (an electric train linking terminals to rail service and rental cars) has been delayed by technical and legal issues. In a June 15 report, the SkyLink contractor estimated that its public opening would need to wait until Oct. 6 or later. Asked for a revised timetable, an LAX spokesperson gave no dates, saying only that the airport is focused on “exhaustive testing of all tracks, signaling systems, and vehicles” to ensure safety and dependability.

A rendering shows how Hollywood Burbank Airport is expected to look after a new terminal opens in October. (Hollywood Burbank Airport)

In Burbank, voters approved the airport terminal replacement project in 2016. Construction began in 2024. At the entrance, travelers will encounter a pair of 16-foot-tall sculptures, “ The Two Electras,” by Cliff Garten; inside, a ceiling grid artwork by Glenn Kaino.

The new space is just north of the existing terminal, which is to be demolished. The new entrance will be at Winona Avenue and Hollywood Way. Airport officials say the change will not affect the number of flights or the airport’s operating hours, which are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In the new terminal, airport officials say, the walk from the entrance to the farthest gate will be 1,285 feet , down from 1,600 feet now, with wider corridors and sidewalks and access to power plugs for devices from every seat. Baggage claim carousels will move from outdoors to indoors.

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A July 7 photo shows work in progress at Hollywood Burbank Airport, where a new terminal is scheduled to open in October. (Hollywood Burbank Airport)

The airport project, known as Elevate BUR, has been overseen by the project management company Jacobs . The Design-Build portion of the project is led by Holder, Pankow, TEC, Joint Venture. Corgan provided architectural services in association with CannonDesign.

As it does now, the airport will supply shuttle bus service between the new terminal and Burbank Airport-South Train Station (which connects with Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner) and the Burbank Airport-North Station at San Fernando Road and Hollywood Way.

Another thing that won’t change: Passengers will continue to walk across the tarmac from terminal to stairs to planes, rather than using the enclosed jetways common in other airports, especially larger ones. It’s something travelers say they appreciate about the airport.

“The second I step onto the tarmac at Burbank, I start acting like I’m boarding a private jet,” wrote one Threads user. “And you’ll never convince me otherwise.”

Some other changes travelers can expect in Burbank:



The new terminal’s 14 food service units are tentatively set to include a Flavor Town, Spring Chicken, Farm Table Bistro, Jones Coffee, Perry’s Joint, Poquito Mas, West Coast Smash Burger, Diane’s Pizzeria, Massis Kebab, Starbucks, Border Grill, Jet Tila’s Asian Table, Santa Canela bakery and a bar with picture-window views of the runways and Verdugo mountains.

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The Grand Hall of the soon-to-open terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport awaits finishing touches on July 7. (Hollywood Burbank Airport)