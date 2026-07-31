How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Salish and Jordan Matter

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If you are over the age of, say, 14, you might not be familiar with daughter-father duo Salish and Jordan Matter. But if you are a parent of a Gen Alpha kid, it can feel like you hear about nothing but Salish and Jordan Matter. Their YouTube videos — a high-octane mix of zany challenges, games and hijinks — are admittedly hard to resist, which may be why they rake in millions of views as soon as they blast into the social media universe.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

Sixteen-year-old Salish was in elementary school when she started appearing in her father’s YouTube videos and the channel is like a time capsule of her childhood — or, well, the most public, heavily produced version of it. There’s the day Salish turned her house into a waterpark (73 million views) or the night she had a secret sleepover in a mall (31 million views) or the time she survived 100 babysitters in 24 hours (61 million views). “A blessing and a curse for me is that we’ve documented it all,” says Jordan, whose background is in photography. “I have these beautiful videos of her when she was 10. I was just watching them 30 minutes ago and was like, oh wow, it feels like yesterday.”

Now their creator journey is taking a new turn. Salish and Jordan recently signed a deal with Netflix to develop, produce and star in original projects — it’s the largest such creator partnership for the streaming giant. Their show, “Salish & Jordan Matter,” reached Netflix’s Top 10 this month. Beyond the screen, the duo co-founded the popular teen skincare brand Sincerely Yours. (The launch of one glossy lip balm brought 2,000 fans to the Santa Monica Pier earlier this summer.)

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It’s been a wild ride for the pair, but despite their snowballing fame, they swear they’re like any other dad and daughter who bicker, joke around and simply enjoy each other’s company.

“I think we’re pretty chill, right?” Jordan says.

“Yeah, we’re pretty chill,” Salish agrees.

Here they share what they’d do together on a Sunday Funday around their South Bay home, noting that a perfect day would involve the whole family, including mom Lauren Matter and Salish’s 20-year-old brother, Hudson Matter.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

10 a.m.: Wake up and debate the day’s options

Jordan: Salish, what time would you actually wake up?

Salish: Probably like 10.

Jordan: OK, so we’re sleeping in until 10. Then why don’t we go get breakfast? We’ll go to Ocean Diner in Hermosa Beach. We’ll both get huevos rancheros and fresh orange juice. And then I would love to go get coffee at Boy and the Bear in Redondo Beach.

Salish: Or Two Guns!

Jordan: No, I prefer Boy and the Bear.

Salish: Oh, I prefer Two Guns.

Jordan: Well, if we go to Two Guns, Salish would get the avocado toast.

Salish: No, the chai! It’s so good!

Jordan: OK, well, if Salish has an opinion, that’s what we’re doing. But later today, one thing I would love is a bike ride on the beach. Are you still down?

Salish: [High-pitched voice] Yeah.

Jordan: Did you hear that voice?! That tone is like, “Yeah, but not for much longer.”

Salish: [Laughs] No, I like doing bike rides with you! It’s just that I don’t know how much of a “biker” I am.

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Jordan: You’re not one.

Salish: I’m not.

Jordan: But you have an electric bike! You just have to go like [makes e-bike revving motion] vvrrrrrruurr.

11:15 a.m.: Shopping and soup dumplings

Jordan: The next thing we’re going to do is …

Salish: Go to the mall! I like picking out new outfits for him because every day he just wears a black T-shirt.

Jordan: OK, and if we’re going to go to Del Amo mall, we’ll have lunch at …

Salish: Oh, Din Tai Fung.

Jordan: Which means we’ll have to put our name on the waiting list.

Salish: It’s like a two-hour wait.

Jordan: So we’ll put our name down right after breakfast. And then we’ll shop for clothes before our reservation.

Salish: I’ll go to Aritzia and probably Garage. And then you’ll go to Express and Levi’s. I go to PacSun a lot too but normally I don’t find anything there. I always wear sweats and hoodies — literally just sweats and hoodies.

Jordan: Also tank tops. Salish doesn’t like to repeat outfits on videos, so she does need at least one new outfit a week.

And I’ll just follow her around. I’ll be like, ‘Oh, that looks good.’ And she’ll be like, ‘No, it doesn’t.’ And I’ll be like, ‘No, it looks really good.’ And she’ll be like, ‘You’re just saying that.’ And then she’ll ask, ‘Which color?’ I’ll say the blue, and then she’ll get the pink. And I’m like, ‘I’m glad I could be helpful.’ So that’s how shopping with Salish goes. Then finally, there’s Din Tai Fung.

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3 p.m.: An afternoon by the ocean

Jordan: Then we would leave the mall because I’m not gonna be there all day. We’re gonna go paddleboarding in Long Beach, in the Naples Canals area. We love anything with water, right? We love vacationing in Lake Tahoe, swimming and boating.

Then we would probably go for a bike ride along the Strand. I would vote for pulling over and having dinner. There’s a really good taco place right near the Hermosa Beach Pier called Palmilla Cocina Y Tequila.

Salish: [Winces slightly] I’m not gonna lie. I don’t really like tacos.

Jordan: Salish is an absolutely impossible eater. All she eats is Chipotle. She’s a vegetarian but she’s a picky vegetarian, so that combo makes it almost impossible for her to find food anywhere. But she’d get the black beans and rice and tortillas and cheese and mix it all together.

Salish: Yeah.

Jordan: See, I basically know everything about you.

Salish: And you would get the chicken!

Jordan: Yes.

Salish: I knew it. But you have to make sure it’s white meat.

Jordan: White meat chicken, mole, enchiladas — yum!

8 p.m.: Family hang time

Jordan: Now if there’s a good horror or suspense movie out, I might convince Salish to go. But that would be a tough sell. So maybe we’ll go back home. We just got a pool, so that’s exciting. And late nights in the pool has become a thing. We might play ping pong or a board game.

Salish: Then my brother and I would probably just chill and talk in one of our rooms. He doesn’t live here so we try to talk as much as we can while he’s home.

Jordan: Our family isn’t looking for big things to have fun — just time together. We just talk and hang out. With Salish, we talk about work but I’m also super interested in what her everyday life is like. You know, from the time she was young, I feel like I treated her like an adult in a way and we’ve always had real conversations. That’s made it easier as she’s grown up. It feels comfortable having these types of conversations.

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Salish: Also, I’m a great kid, so like …

Jordan: Of course, of course. You are such a great kid. But you were a spitfire when you were little, I’ll say!

Salish: [Laughs]

Jordan: It’s a joy. It’s a joy to be with her every day.

