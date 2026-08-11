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Universal Studios to dampen ‘disturbing’ coaster screams with sound barriers, says councilmember

The Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster as seen from Toluca Lake.
The Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster as seen from Toluca Lake.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Todd Martens.
By Todd Martens
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  • Universal Studios Hollywood’s Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift has come under attack from residents of nearby Toluca Lake for noise stemming from rider screams.
  • The office of L.A. City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian says the theme park will be installing additional sound barriers.

Universal Studios Hollywood appears to be taking steps to address noise complaints regarding its new high-speed, outdoor roller coaster. The office of L.A. City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian stated the theme park will install two additional sound barriers to mitigate the sound of rider screams on its new ride Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which have been described by nearby residents as “disturbing” and “untenable.”

Nazarian’s office made the announcement Monday evening on social media. A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Los Angeles, CA - July 23: The Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster seen from the Toluca Lake neighborhood on Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. The Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood has resulted in noise complaints from the surrounding neighbors and concerns over the screaming. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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‘Fast & Furious’ coaster screams rattle quiet neighborhood: ‘Like someone is getting murdered’

When Universal Studios began testing the ride with people on it, Toluca Lake residents were shocked by the screams. They were loud — piercing even double-paned windows.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which is currently in a soft open phase, has come under attack from residents in the nearby Toluca Lake neighborhood.

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“You think something is happening,” said Toluca Lake’s Patrick Nazari. “Like someone is getting murdered out there.”

Nazarian’s Instagram post stated that construction of the new sound barriers would be completed by early September. It also insinuated that recent testing of the coaster has met Universal’s sound requirements with the county. A community meeting is being planned by Universal and the Toluca Lake Homeowners Assn., stated the post.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift does not yet have an official opening date. The ride is operating in what Universal refers to “technical rehearsals,” which is essentially still a testing phase. It is not guaranteed to be operational on any given day, but has been cycling guests in recent days.

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Universal Studios Hollywood has been proactive with Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, devoting a website to just how silent and unobtrusive its groundbreaking coaster would be. Multiple noise mitigation efforts were undertaken — sound walls, scream shields and even pea gravel in the coaster’s tracks.

Residents have stated the coaster runs relatively quiet, noting that there were no complaints until it began testing with guests. At that point, say many Toluca Lake residents, the screams became untenable.

“I heard it, and I thought to myself, ‘There are going to be problems with this,’” said Toluca Lake’s Leonard R. Garner Jr.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift has been about a decade in the making. It’s a feat of engineering, situated on a hill between the park’s upper and lower lots, extending out toward Lankershim Boulevard. Universal has its own interest in limiting noise from the ride, beyond being a polite neighbor, as it is still a working studio.

The theme park has made outreach into the neighborhood over the years in an attempt to assuage concerns, be it distributing fliers or attending community meetings. And many a Toluca Lake resident enjoys some theme park perks courtesy of Universal, such as free parking, and invites to preopening events at the park.

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Todd Martens

Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics. His weekly newsletter, Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride, covers the ever-changing world of theme parks from SoCal. Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and has covered a mix of interactive entertainment as its game critic and pop music as a reporter and editor. Previously, he reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine.

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