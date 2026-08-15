Flights between L.A. and Hawaii disrupted as Hurricane Lala hits the Big Island

A Hawaiian Airlines jet taxis at Los Angeles International Airport in 2024. Hurricane Lala disrupted flights between LAX and Hawaii on Saturday.

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Hurricane Lala disrupted travel between Los Angeles and Hawaii on Saturday, canceling flights from LAX to destinations across the islands as the Category 1 storm approached the Big Island.

Several flights from LAX to Hawaii were canceled Saturday, including service to Kona, Maui, Kauai and Honolulu. Canceled flights included United Flight 2373 to Kona, United Flight 2221 and American Airlines Flight 205 to Maui, United Flight 1295 to Kauai and United Flight 1170 to Honolulu. A return United flight from Kona to LAX scheduled for Saturday night was also canceled.

Many other flights between LAX and Hawaii continued to operate Saturday, with some experiencing delays.

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Lala strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, as it approached the southern end of the Big Island. Forecasters warned of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, with as much as 25 inches of rain possible at higher elevations. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green urged residents to shelter in place as rainfall reached 2 inches an hour in some areas.

If Lala makes landfall, it would be the first hurricane to do so on the Big Island in 155 years.

Hawaii transportation officials moved to close Hilo International Airport and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole on Saturday. Airlines had no more flights scheduled from Hilo for the day and none from Kona after 2 p.m., according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

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Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines canceled 54 inter-island flights and 11 trans-Pacific flights Saturday because of the storm. Five of the canceled trans-Pacific flights were to or from Kona. Affected passengers were being accommodated on later flights.

Several airlines offered travelers more flexibility to change their plans. Hawaiian, United and Southwest offered travel waivers allowing customers to change affected flights at no extra cost.

The travel disruptions were also creating uncertainty for LAX travelers. One traveler on Reddit said they were scheduled to fly from LAX to Kona on Sunday afternoon. “I am praying my flight doesn’t get cancelled,” the traveler wrote.

Flight attendant Cheryl DeFonce, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram that she and a colleague had been scheduled to work and fly to Kona on Saturday, but their flights in both directions were canceled. “Prayers to all of our friends in Hawaii & crews flying to/from the islands!” she wrote.

The Big Island airports were expected to resume operations Sunday, depending on conditions after the storm.