Couldn’t snag prime LA28 tickets? You might opt for a ‘hospitality package’ — for a price

Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States performs at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

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With two LA28 ticket drops done and an ever-shrinking number of Olympic seats remaining, some sports fans are looking at a possibility they hadn’t considered before: hospitality packages.

These are combined Olympic experiences — an event ticket paired with upgrades in access and perks, designed by LA28’s official hospitality provider On Location. And they’re not not bargain-basement options. The LA28 hospitality packages start at $400 and run up to $15,000 per person, sometimes more. They’re becoming more tempting to many because they give buyers access to otherwise unavailable seats, bypassing ticket draw lotteries like the one that happened in April and another that wraps up Thursday.

“It’s more than a seat. It’s a seamless way to experience one of the biggest global sporting events,” On Location President Paul Caine has said.

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But sports fans have mixed opinions. Some ticket hopefuls scoff at the price tags, which are far higher than the widely promoted $28 tickets that half a million people snagged in the first locals presale. Others warmed up to the offer. In a public LA28 Facebook group, a member named Tara initially described the $1,700-per-person price for a three-hour equestrian event as “robbery” but four days later, announced their decision to “splurge.”

“Crazy expensive but I’m assured of seeing the event that I want, have great seats and food ...” Tara wrote. “I know I’ll probably never go to another Olympics so hoping I walk away feeling [that] it was completely worth it and I think I will.”

So are these packages worthwhile? Nobody will know until 2028 and answers will depend on the package, your tax bracket and your level of fandom. Here’s what you get with the hospitality packages and some things to consider.

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Do the packages include a ticket to the Games?

Many guests who buy hospitality packages at the 2028 Olympics will get access to lounges. Artist’s portrayal shown here. (On Location)

Yes, and the offerings include more in-demand sports and sessions than you will find in LA28’s ticket-only sales. Packages that included tickets for artistic gymnastics, diving, swimming and beach volleyball appeared in an Aug. 19 search.

Even when stand-alone tickets are unavailable, hospitality-package tickets are often available because they are handled separately. An On Location spokesperson said that LA28 Hospitality “is the only provider that offers those coveted and exclusive front row seats, private suites, etc. ... We have reserved sections in each venue for each sport for hospitality guests, ensuring they have the best vantage points of the event, and they get the best value out of their package.”

For basketball competition, the top seating categories (including most or all courtside seats) have been made available only through hospitality packages.

Veteran ticket-seekers warn, however, that consumers should always make sure they’re satisfied with locations of their hospitality-package seats.

All hospitality packages include tickets to events, their prices varying by event, supply and demand. Also, hospitality-package tickets do not count toward the limit of 12 stand-alone tickets per buyer.

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As packages are unveiled and sold, available inventory on the website fluctuates — which means fans can spend a lot of time checking and rechecking.

How much more do packages cost than individual tickets?

A lot more. Seats alone at the 2028 Games can cost anywhere from $28 to north of $500, including a 24% service fee. The most affordable hospitality packages cost $400 and many cost far more.

As of Aug. 19, a hospitality-package shopper could pay $15,000 and up for one ticket to opening ceremonies (July 14, 2028) coupled with eating, drinking and hanging-out privileges in a Premium Lounge at SoFi Stadium before or during the event. (That same $15,000 would cover about eight months’ rent for the average tenant in L.A. County, according the U.S. Census data.)

For $450 and up, a fan could buy a hospitality package for the July 15 elimination round of the men’s and women’s judo competition in L.A. Convention Center Hall 2. Besides a seat, the package includes access to a shared lounge space, a welcome drink, an L.A.-inspired food item and entry to a hospitality pavilion before or after the selected session.

What’s a hospitality pavilion? What are the package tiers?

Hospitality packages for the 2028 Games include access to private lounges and pavilions. Artist’s portrayal shown here.

(On Location)

(On Location)

In the Olympic hospitality pecking order, the premium lounges beat the leisure lounges and the hospitality pavilions, which provide shared havens for followers of multiple sports.

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For instance, the Valley Zone Pavilion is “a backyard-inspired oasis” near venues for 3x3 basketball, modern pentathlon, skateboarding, cycling BMX racing and cycling BMX freestyle.

The Carson Zone Pavilion is an open-air setting near the archery, track cycling, hockey, rugby sevens and tennis venues. There are similar pavilions elsewhere, including Long Beach and DTLA, for the multiple sports in those areas.

LA28 organizers say all of those pavilions will be climate-controlled or shaded, featuring “Olympic Games-inspired décor, an L.A.-inspired food item and welcome drink, and additional food and beverages available for purchase.” Those pavilions do not include direct views of each sport.

Similarly, leisure lounges often include one drink and one L.A.-inspired food item but may not have a direct view of competition. Premium lounges often do have direct views of competition and ongoing access to fancier food and drink.

For instance, package purchasers can spend $1,750 per person for seats and Premium Lounge access at the July 23 preliminary beach volleyball competition in Alamitos Beach Stadium. That Premium Lounge is expected to include a second-floor open-air terrace, “continuous food and beverage service,” priority entry and a commemorative gift. For the less-spendy Leisure Lounge version of this experience (one drink, one food item, access to a climate-controlled space at the venue), prices start at $625 per person.

A spokesperson said the LA28 On Location hospitality plan currently includes about 13 premium lounges and nine leisure lounges and hospitality pavilions.

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Does that cover all the tiers?

Almost. There’s also a hospitality category that outranks all of the others: the Platinum Access packages, which often include luxury accommodations, private suites and private transport. These packages, which often run into thousands of dollars, attract many celebrities and corporate buyers who see the Games as a chance to butter up clients or reward top performers. (To see Platinum Access prices, you’ll have to sign up and wait for a response from On Location’s Platinum Access Team.)

Will more packages be added?

Yes. As with individual tickets, hospitality packages are being gradually rolled out as 2028 nears.

On July 28, for instance, On Location unveiled a “Follow My Team” package, giving fans a chance at enhanced access to their country’s men’s & women’s basketball matches, allowing big spenders to avoid the scramble for individual event tickets. The packages include games in the Group Phases and Quarterfinals. As of Aug. 19, prices for a basketball package started at $5,250 to follow the USA men’s team, $3,150 to follow the USA women’s team. (According to census figures, the median monthly income per capita in L.A. County is about $3,800.)

More hospitality packages are due to open in August for football (soccer). Hospitality package offers for badminton, cricket and rhythmic gymnastics are due later in the year.

An On Location spokesperson said the company is also putting together hospitality packages for the LA28 Paralympic Games. Stand-alone tickets for those Games also will go on sale in 2027.

Does On Location authorize people to resell hospitality packages the way they can resell tickets?

No, said a spokesperson from On Location.

Should people wait for more tickets to become available in 2027, explore the resale market, or spring for a hospitality package now?

That depends on many variables — how much you’re willing to spend, how eager/desperate you are to see a particular sport, how you feel about dealing with the resale market.

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LA28 organizers have said more stand-alone tickets will become available in 2027, not through lotteries but first-come, first-served sales.

They have also authorized AXS and Eventim as the “official” marketplace for secondary (resale) tickets, beginning some time in 2027. Organizers have also said that Ticketmaster and Sports Illustrated Tickets will have “verified resale” status.

With so much unknown about availability and pricing in 2027, many have chosen to hold off on any Olympic purchases. Yet for those who can afford it, buying a hospitality package may bring peace of mind. As Tara wrote on Facebook: “I just didn’t want to wait and miss out.”

