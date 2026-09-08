These 13 California destinations are splendid in the fall — and now’s the time to book a trip

That long, hot summer is nearing its end. Kids are back in school. This might be the moment to plot a California trip with more changing leaves and less traffic.

I’ve pulled together 13 fall travel ideas here, from deserts to coast with a couple of mountain destinations mixed in. Consider this a reminder that traveling around California is like painting a Navy ship: Once you think you’re done, you’re overdue to start again.

As evidence of this state’s perpetual change, at various points below you will find a Tin Town, a Tin City, a Hotel Wren, a Hidden Kitchen, a Fog Eater Cafe, a Skunk Train and a Bear Gulch Cave. Only those last two existed in the 20th century.

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So check forecasts — because storms are due in the coming weeks — and then go where it’s safe. Because California keeps on changing, whether you keep up or not.