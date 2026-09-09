Cats want to talk to us. Scientists are trying to decipher the meow

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For decades scientists and researchers have been vexed by a sound emanating from cats. Not a call of the wild, a roar or a hiss. No, multiple academics have attempted to decipher the meaning behind the mightily adorable meow of the domestic house cat.

Cats, it turns out, are conversationalists. And good news for cat parents: Studies suggest they’re often attempting to talk to us.

“One of the biggest takeaways from scientific research is that meowing seems in many ways to be specialized for communication with humans,” says Jay Schwartz, an associate professor of psychological science at Western Oregon University. “In that sense, the meow holds the legacy of thousands of years of evolutionary change in cats to adapt to life with humans.”

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Adult cats, specifically, rarely meow to one another, instead preferring other vocal intonations or facial signifiers. The meow, in short, is meant for us.

“The exception is communication between kittens and mothers,” Schwartz says, “which is also the main context where we see meows in wild feline species. One hypothesis is that cats have this instinct to meow towards their mother, and humans in many cases sort of take on that mother role.”

But now that we know that cats are attempting to communicate with us, is there a way for pet caregivers to better understand what a cat is attempting to say? Research is ongoing, but many papers have sought to analyze not only the different pitches and tones of the meow, but also how good we — humans, that is — are at understanding them. There’s evidence at least that we’re listening. One European study indicated that cat owners often meow back at their pets. This is different than, say, dog providers, who were reported to rarely return a canine’s bark.

An informal polling of the researchers interviewed for this article found that, yes, cat parents are likely to return the meows of their feline. And I know from personal experience with my own cat that I am an avid meower.

Asked, for instance, if he meows to his cats, Jonathan B. Losos, an evolutionary biologist and author of the book, “The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved From the Savanna to Your Sofa,” wouldn’t deny it. “I’m sure they are deeply offended by my attempts, but yes, yes I do,” Losos says.

But there’s no need to mimic a cat’s meow, especially if one is hoping to train a cat or have them associate certain words with particular rewards — treats, playtime and affection work well for that. And besides, there’s a theory that, with the meow, the cats were evolving to imitate us.

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“Our cats’ ancestors were already meowing when they began living alongside humans,” Schwartz says. “We know this because cats’ closest evolutionary relatives, African wild cats, meow.”

Yet there are key differences in the meows. Schwartz says the meow of a domestic cat is “cuter and less harsh” than those of a wild cat. The cats likely knew what they were doing.

“One hypothesis is the meow happened to share some acoustic similarities with the sounds of human infants,” Schwartz says, “and so nearby humans were responsive to it. This set the stage for a co-evolutionary relationship where, over generations, cats began to produce meows that are more fine-tuned for human communication. It’s a case of evolution taking a tool that already exists and modifying it for a new purpose as a species adapts to a different environment.”

And while meows, of course, vary from cat to cat, Kristyn Vitale, a certified applied animal behaviorist and founder of the Michigan-based Maueyes Cat Science and Education center, says there are ways to decode them. Vitale points to research out of a Swedish university that looked at the melody and tone of the meow.

“So when it dips down at the end,” Vitale says of the meow, “that’s often correlated with negative affective states. So, feeling stressed or fearful. You hear that if you’re trying to get your cat into the carrier or messing around with them, like at the vet. Then they’ll often have a downward pitch. And then for happy, more content states, there is an an uptick at the end. They found that to be pretty consistent in their vocalizing. Whether it goes up or down is indicating the cat’s mood.”

And yet the key to understanding a cat’s meow will often rest specifically with that cat’s caretaker. Losos in his book cites a number of papers on cat vocalizations, and one of his favorites is the work of Nicholas Nicastro and the series of studies that followed up on Nicastro’s research. Nicastro made recordings of a number of cat meows when the pets were in different states — being fed, for instance, or brushed. Nicastro also placed cats in unfamiliar environments, hoping to get meows of dissatisfaction.

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Nicastro wanted to see whether humans could identify the emotional state of the cat based solely on the sound. “The people did no better than guessing,” Losos says. “They had no clue.” It was an indication, Losos argues, that cats have no uniform language.

But don’t despair, those who want to understand their cats better. Other research has advanced Nicastro’s work, including studies that paired a cat’s meows directly with their caretaker instead of random participants. When those who lived with the cat were involved, the results differed drastically. I joke that I like to think I can understand when my cat’s meow is asking me to open the bedroom window blinds, which is where her desired bird-watching perch is. Losos says I may be right — or at least not entirely wrong.

“The people who lived with the cat were quite good at saying, ‘Chester is unhappy with you,’ or ‘Oliver is very content right now,’ ” Losos says. “What that suggests is that there is a private language that develops between cats and the people they live with in order for cats to communicate what they want or what their mood is. That’s fascinating. You and your cat have worked out how to understand when she’s hungry, for instance.”

Research is continuing to better understand the communication between a cat and the cat’s owner. Schwartz and Vitale, for instance, are hoping to finalize a study soon that looks at how cats may greet their caretakers — or express a form of sadness or confusion when they leave.

“We looked specifically at meows in two contexts: separation from their human in an unfamiliar environment, and then the human’s return,” Schwartz says. “We found some subtle but consistent differences in the pitch and length of meows between those two contexts, suggesting maybe cats have different meows for ‘Where did you go?’ and ‘You’re back!’ ”

Yet there’s one thing that Schwartz wants to make clear. The meow, as cute and attuned as it may be to get a human’s attention, is not in his mind a tool for manipulation, as some have proffered.

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“This idea that cats are trying to manipulate us is a big pet peeve of mine,” he says. “I don’t think cats are intentionally manipulating us in the sense of understanding the effects that their meows have on our psychology. However, they probably understand the link between their behavior and ours. If they have learned that meowing is a way to achieve a desired outcome, they’ll do it.”

In other words, cats just want to be heard.