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Travel & Experiences

Popular San Diego hiking spot begins months-long closure

A trail leads down from Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve to Torrey Pines State Beach.
This trail, now temporarily closed, leads down from Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve to Torrey Pines State Beach.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Christopher Reynolds
By Christopher Reynolds
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Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, which includes some of the most dramatic sandstone sea cliffs and oceanfront trails in Southern California, closed Monday for utility upgrades. Reopening is scheduled for March 2027.

The closure covers cars, cyclists and walkers. The 1,750-acre Torrey Pines reserve, located north of La Jolla and south of Del Mar in San Diego County, attracts an estimated 4 million visitors yearly. Its population of Torrey pine trees is one of just two spots in the U. S. where that species is found. (The other is Channel Islands National Park’s Santa Rosa Island, where a fire in May killed much of the Torrey pine population.)

MAY 5, 2025 - Mission Trails Regional Park, San Diego.

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With 65 miles of lush trails, a historic mission dam and the highest mountain in the city of San Diego, Mission Trails Regional Park is worth exploring.

Meanwhile, next door to the natural reserve, Torrey Pines State Beach remains open. Visitors can still park at the North Beach and South Beach parking lots and walk to that 4.5-mile stretch of sand, much of it at the foot of 300-feet cliffs.

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State parks officials said in a release that the improvement project includes installation of new gas, water, wastewater and communication lines, along with accessibility upgrades.

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Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

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