A major expansion is planned for this modern architectural utopia on the California coast

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The Sea Ranch Lodge, a focal point of a Northern California getaway destination that blends minimalist design with the rocky shores and meadows of the Sonoma County coastline, might have a growth spurt in its future.

Owners of the Lodge at Sea Ranch, which includes 17 hotel rooms, on Sept. 3 presented neighbors in the closely restricted community with plans that include 23 added guest rooms, a dining courtyard, a new dining space, a library and a “space for relaxation and movement.”

The Danish architecture firm BIG: Bjarke Ingels Group and San Francisco-based landscape architects Lutsko Associates are part of these plans. To become reality, however, those plans need to win design approval and permits from the Sea Ranch Assn. (which includes the lodge and surrounding homes) and Sonoma County.

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The ram’s horns at the Sea Ranch Lodge were designed by artist Barbara Stauffacher Solomon. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The current owners of the lodge took over in 2018, completed a major renovation in 2023 and wish “to remain private,” a representative said. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the investors’ group includes San Francisco-based brothers Patrick and John Collison, who founded the tech company Stripe; venture capitalist Robin Chan; and Twitch co-founder Justin Kan.

The 53-acre lodge property is only one piece of the Sea Ranch puzzle. The surrounding development, which broke ground in 1964, includes about 2,200 homes and lots on roughly 7,000 acres, all subject to strict design standards enforced by the Sea Ranch Assn.

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The homes, mostly clad in wooden exteriors, none more than two stories high, are scattered along 10 miles of coastline about 100 miles north of San Francisco. The nearest town is Gualala, about six miles north.

Rooms at the Sea Ranch Lodge often rent for $600 nightly or more. Many visitors rent neighboring Sea Ranch homes from Airbnb, Vrbo or local companies including Gualala-based Sea Ranch Rentals and Sea Ranch Escape. In fall, rental rates for homes often start around $400 nightly.

Widely praised as an model for environmentally sensitive building, the development sparked a years-long legal battle over public access to the coast. The result is a combination of private and public access: Six public-access trails cross Sea Ranch to on their way to the shoreline, while Sea Ranch residents retain access to several private beaches.