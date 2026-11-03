Studio 54 creator opens new WeHo hotel — and $35 gets you access to its lush rooftop oasis

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What does it mean when a Sunset Strip hotel installs a white pool table with gold balls and puts a swing set on the roof?

It means that Ian Schrager, the New York lifestyle entrepreneur who co-founded Studio 54, is again reaching west to try some new ideas.

Ian Schrager shows off the rooftop of the Public West Hollywood.

This time, his new hotel property is known as the Public West Hollywood. It opened Oct. 30, occupying the same 1962 building that was home to the Standard Hotel from 1999 to 2021.

Though rates start at about $450, Schrager said he is guided by the idea of “luxury for all.” The hotel, which also goes by PUBLIC, includes 137 guest rooms and suites and plenty of cultural and health-and-wellness programming, including Pilates, sound baths and DJs. There’s a bakery/coffee shop, a lobby bar and restaurant, a poolside scene festooned with greenery. There’s a small club called Studio with black velvet walls and six Renaissance portrait “paintings” in ornate frames. (If you watch those portraits carefully, you may see their expressions change.)

And then there’s the roof.

1 2 3 1. The hotel’s rooftop pool. 2. Schrager opened the hotel’s roof up as a 14,000-square-foot park-like area. 3. A swing set on the rooftop terrace, which non-hotel guests can access with a $35 day pass.

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Faced with a snug property that has already been declared a protected local cultural resource, Schrager persuaded West Hollywood officials to let him reinforce some walls and open the hotel’s roof up as a 14,000-square-foot park-like area for up to 400 guests. Surfaced with artificial turf and pebbles, it has a swing set, firepits, picnic tables, a running track, a bar, a 30-foot-wide screen for movies and panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and city skyline. (Non-hotel guests can access the area until 5 p.m. by buying a $35 day pass.)

“Approximately 75% of the public space in the hotel is outdoors,” Schrager said. “We feel that’s just the right thing to do when you’re in Southern California. It brought another dimension to the hotel.”

Yet Schrager confessed that he’s still not exactly sure how that will work.

“We never know how people are going to use the space,” Schrager said. “We do the best we can ... and then we make adjustments.”

The hotel’s lobby bar and restaurant.

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There’s luminous LED lighting in public rooms.

The Public’s building, a three-story structure by Midcentury Modernist architect Herbert R. Kameon, opened as the Thunderbird Inn and featured wave-shaped balcony walls, which remain. Later it became the Hollywood Sunset Hotel, then the Golden Crest retirement home. Its profile grew when the Standard Hotel, a venture by André Balazs, opened in 1999 and raised eyebrows with its upside-down sign, a DJ booth next to the front desk, a poolside deck covered in blue artificial turf and (as shown in a 2000 episode of “Sex and the City”) a glass box in its lobby, which often contained models and actors in provocative poses. After the Standard shut down, the building fell idle for years.

Its new incarnation features design contributions from Schrager and British minimalist designer John Pawson and departs from upscale boutique hotel tradition in several ways.

Business The Standard hotel in West Hollywood is shutting down The Standard hotel in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip is set to close Friday. It said its lease price made the location unsustainable.

The lobby floor is white, the furniture supplying pops of blue, green and red. The front desk is a trio of pink podiums (one for self-check-in, two to be staffed). The luminous LED lighting in public rooms and corridors hints at a UFO arrival and pays homage to artists James Turrell and Dan Flavin. Room service is limited because, Schrager said, the cost of delivering a soft-boiled egg to someone’s room makes no sense for anyone anymore.

“I think really what’s important is that everybody who is working at the hotel is personable, is friendly, is charming and genuinely interested in being helpful,” Schrager said. “I think that’s more important than the gold buttons, gold epaulets and all the other accoutrements.”

1 2 1. Gold pool table balls. 2. Plants fill the restaurant.

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As much as he loves coming up with design ideas, Schrager said, most are “a little bit like the special effects in a movie. They can make a good movie better, but they can’t make a bad movie good.”

In the Public Hotel’s guest rooms, almost everything is white and there are no visible TVs. Instead, each room has a bench housing an angled projector. Click your remote control and you have an 11-foot-wide image on a white wall — a sort of private screening room.

“I couldn’t bear to have a big, black ugly TV on the wall in my pristine hotel room,” Schrager said, adding that “it’s going to change the industry. Everyone’s going to do that and get rid of the television because it just makes sense.”

Lifestyle The man who brought you Studio 54 is behind a new WeHo hotspot The Edition Hotel and Residences blend seamlessly with the streetscape as they make a statement of their own: It’s already making its mark as the L.A. hotspot to see and be seen.

Schrager, 80, speaks with a thick Brooklyn accent. He won wide attention as co-owner of the New York night club Studio 54, which opened in April 1977, nearly 50 years ago. Though it lasted just under three years, that scene became an emblem of its era, but it ended poorly for Schrager. In 1980, he was convicted of tax evasion and served about a year in federal prison. In 2017 — after reinventing himself as a hotelier, achieving sustained success and expressing remorse — he was pardoned in 2017 by President Obama.

“I wanted it for my family,” Schrager told the New York Times. “It’s hard to be a good example for your kids when you did something like what I did, and you try to teach your kids to live by the rules and be an upstanding person.”

Schrager’s rise in the hotel business was steep. In 1984, he and business partner Steve Rubell opened Morgans Hotel, a pioneer in the “boutique hotel” category. Soon Schrager and Rubell expanded Morgans Hotel Group to include the Royalton and Paramount hotels in Manhattan and the redesigned Mondrian (now known as the Valorian) in Los Angeles. After selling his interest in Morgans Hotel Group, Schrager teamed with Marriott International to build that company’s Edition brand, including the Edition hotel that has been in business on Sunset in West Hollywood since 2019.

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Lobby pool table, the Public West Hollywood hotel.

With the Public in WeHo, Schrager is building yet another brand, one which already includes New York’s Public Hotel (opened in 2017). Schrager’s partner in Public Hotels is Highgate Hotels, a New York-based global hotel that is handling financing and management while Schrager focuses on “branding, marketing and creating the vibe.” If all goes to plan, Schrager said, Public will soon open three more hotels in Manhattan, the first within 18 months.

But first, he needs to help introduce the Public to West Hollywood. In the run-up to opening, the New York-based Schrager said, he’s been visiting L.A. weekly for the last few months.

And since his own hotel was unfinished, where has he been sleeping?

“I hate to say this. The Four Seasons.”