Frontier is now offering first-class seats starting at $129

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Frontier Airlines is trying first class.

Even in an industry that’s constantly in motion, this is a departure not many would have predicted. Frontier has made its reputation as a low-fare carrier that relies heavily on extra charges for items including carry-on bags, boarding priority and airport agent assistance.

Yet for flights beginning March 5, 2027, the carrier will be offering a first class section in the first two rows of seating, with a seat-to-seat distance (known as seat pitch) of 37 inches. Frontier’s usual seat pitch is 28-31 inches. In addition, first class seating will be in 2-by-2 formation, eliminating the middle seat, and eventually, each passenger will have a USB-C power port.

A rendering of Frontier’s first class seats. (Frontier)

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In announcing the changes, Frontier said that the individual power ports and Starlink Wi-Fi — an addition the carrier announced in July — “will begin rolling out in 2027, with enhancements becoming available aircraft by aircraft throughout the year.” The idea, Frontier said, is to boost passenger comfort, choice and connectivity.

The airline is changing life in rows 3-8, too, charging extra-legroom prices while increasing the seat pitch there to 34 inches. Those seats, too, will have individual USB-C ports. Neither the first class not the extra-legroom seats include meals or snacks, unless you pay extra. Also, travel advice site the Points Guy points out that Frontier’s new first-class seats “don’t actually recline.” The airline says the seats “are pre-reclined for a relaxing experience throughout your journey.”

Frontier’s announcement comes about six weeks after Jetblue’s announcement that it would create a high-end category on domestic flights, Bluefirst, which will include wider reclining seats, an included meal, snacks, drinks and curb-to-carousel priority for baggage. Depending on the route, Jetblue’s flights with that new class will begin in December, January and February.

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Frontier, founded in 1994 and based in Denver, flies about 170 aircraft to about 120 destinations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. The company has survived a bankruptcy reorganization (in 2008) and performance reports that ranked Frontier last among the 10 major U.S. airlines in 2022, 2023 and 2024. (Factors in those rankings included on-time arrivals, passengers denied boarding and customer complaints.)

To promote the new seating classes, Frontier is offering introductory prices for flights booked before Nov. 17 for travel from March 5 through April 5, with first-class, one-way fares starting at $129. As part of that promotion, one-way extra-legroom seats will start at $90.