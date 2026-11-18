This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

New England vibes and rugged headlands? Check.

Hiltons, Hyatts, Starbucks and McDonald’s? None.

Quaintness quotient? Off the charts.

On its face, the Northern California village of Mendocino looks largely the same as it has for decades. And Main Street will probably look even better soon, now that the bedraggled old Mendocino Hotel is getting a reboot.

Behind the scenes, however, Mendocino is changing. Since a dramatic rise in real estate prices during the pandemic era, larger companies from far out of town are edging their way into a community that prides itself on its mom-and-pop inns, shops and eateries. Short-term rentals — locally hosted but underpinned by global brands like Airbnb and VRBO — are wooing visitors who used to head for inns and bed-and-breakfasts.

Mendocino Hotel, the town’s emblematic Victorian lodging, is being renovated by the Marriott-affiliated brand Trailborn. When it reopens, guests can book rooms through the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Advertisement

In many cases, these changes mean visitors have more choices or see spiffier facilities. But among the town’s roughly 900 residents, a debate quietly simmers over what this means for Mendocino’s long-treasured independent nature.

“Change does not go over easy here,” said Aaron Fowler, bartender at Dick’s Place, which has stood along Main Street since the 1930s. As he spoke, Fowler pointed to three booths along the opposite wall.

“We put these things in a few years ago,” he said. “Locals hardly sit in them. They don’t trust them.” Instead, Fowler said, the locals stick with stools and standing.

That said, plenty of visitors use the booths, and many are enjoying improvements that new hoteliers have been making. Also, as it happens, Dick’s Place itself, which dates to the 1930s, is for sale.

Advertisement

To be sure, the town’s charm is intact. Visitors walk the trails atop the rugged Mendocino Headlands, grab a hearty lunch at the Goodlife Cafe & Bakery, watch the owners charm diners at Luna Trattoria and thumb through books in the Gallery Bookshop, where workers still mourn the death in May of their feline mascot, the Great Catsby. At the Joshua Grindle Inn, an 1879 home that’s been a B&B since 1978, guests choose among rooms in the main house, adjacent cottages or the property’s replica water tower.

Along the Mendocino County coast, the scenic Moat Creek Coastal Trail leads to Bowling Ball Beach.

“We’ve been coming for 40 years at least. Zero change. It’s a town frozen in time,” said Carol Leahy of the San Francisco Bay Area, returning from a walk on the bluffs.

As an unincorporated community in Mendocino County, Mendocino has no city council, but it has a Mendocino Historical Review Board that assiduously guards the town’s historic look, passing judgment on requests for roof extensions, water tower relocations, even changes in paint color. (Benjamin Moore’s Gloucester Sage or Hale Navy for your exterior trim? Acceptable.)

Though much of the town’s architecture goes back to its 19th-century logging days, Mendocino entered another social era in the 1960s and ’70s, when assorted hippies and back-to-the-land people began buying up affordable properties.

In many ways, “1976 was when everything started,” said Ed O’Brien, who has been running the Compass Rose Leather on Main Street since 1970.

Advertisement

As author Charlie Harris writes in his 2026 history “Mendo,” that hippie history is a key factor in the growth of Mendocino County’s vast cannabis economy (which remains nearly invisible in town). It also helps explain how an 1893 Baptist Church building on Ukiah Street has since 1976 housed an organic grocery and natural foods co-op called Corners of the Mouth.

But as boomers age, local school enrollment dips and real estate prices remain near pandemic peak levels, starting a business now costs “more than a husband and wife could get a bank loan for,” O’Brien said.

Does that mean another new era is coming to Mendocino? Will weekend visitors notice? These are questions I considered while roaming town and looking in on several hotels and inns.

Mendocino’s Victorian buildings still evoke a town frozen in time.

When New York investors met Mendocino

I started with “Murder, She Wrote” headquarters: the Hill House, about five blocks from Main Street, now owned by a New York investment firm.

Designed in 1978 to evoke a New England fishing village and locally owned, the Hill House hotel went on to local fame as the base camp for actors and crew when television’s “Murder, She Wrote” (1984-1996) would occasionally shoot in town. Nobody would have mistaken the hotel for a Victorian original, but its 44 rooms make it one of the two biggest hotels in town, and it’s an easy walk from Main Street, especially if you (respectfully) take the short cut through Hillcrest Cemetery.

Advertisement

New York-based Castle Peak Holdings bought it in 2022, renovated and made it part of Trailborn, an outdoorsy hotel brand created by Castle Peak that operates hotels in California, Arizona, Wyoming and North Carolina. Renamed as the Hill House at Trailborn, the hotel reopened in June 2026 with fall weekend rates starting about $350 nightly.

The Hill House hotel, which reached local fame as the base camp for the actors and crew of “Murder, She Wrote,” is now owned by a New York investment firm.

When I arrived in September, gardeners were still putting in the lush landscaping. On the way in, guests step past a couple of firepits into a lobby shop offering wine and picnic supplies, many from Northern California producers. There are bikes you can borrow, a pizza restaurant upstairs, yoga on Saturdays and an interior design that mixes farmhouse elements with Scandinavian modernism — many shades of green.

Also, in a nod to local history, the Cabot Cove Detective Library upstairs includes a manual typewriter, a blue couch, a few books with connections to “Murder, She Wrote” and a photo of actor Angela Lansbury as author and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher.

But the Hill House isn’t Mendocino’s most visible lodging. That title belongs to the Mendocino Hotel on Main Street — which Castle Peak also bought in 2022.

Opened in the 1870s, the two-story Victorian lodging has been an emblematic part of downtown all along. Even now, closed to the public since 2025, its yellow facade tempts passersby to peek inside. Yet many neighbors agree that before the current upgrade, the lodging suffered from deferred maintenance.

“Ripped, torn lace curtains. Dark out drapes so old they are losing their backing. Peeling wallpaper, Bare boxspring. No bedspread or comforter, only a blanket and sheets,” wrote one among many displeased Trip Advisor reviewers in 2024 and 2025. “It’s sad how run-down this place has become,” wrote another. (A third complained about late-night noise from Dick’s Place.)

Details inside Hill House at Trailborn Mendocino, including a nook honoring Angela Lansbury.

Advertisement

As a result, many locals were pleased when Trailborn closed it for renovation and reconstruction. The reopening, which includes 45 guest rooms and suites, a restaurant called Moonwave and a lobby bar that many locals remember fondly, is scheduled for summer 2027.

Ricardo Berrospi, general manager of Hill House and Mendocino Hotel, noted in an email that Trailborn has retained several longtime hotel staffers, supported the Mendocino Coast Humane Society, the Kelley House Museum and the Mendocino music and film festivals and listened carefully to the community while making plans and improvements.

“We have guests who have been visiting for generations, many of whom we know personally, and it’s been wonderful to see their excitement about the updates,” Berrospi said. “Our goal has always been to honor what makes Mendocino special while giving these historic properties a new chapter.”

And because Trailborn is affiliated with Marriott, travelers will be able to book Hill House and Mendocino Hotel through that chain’s Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. That’s a first in Mendocino, and it’s the kind of marketing advantage that helps chains outdraw independents nationwide.

In a July editorial, the Mendocino Coast News pointed to the tension running through town, describing a “push‑and‑pull between wanting investment and fearing the loss of identity.” But it noted some promise, stating that “this ownership group’s early choices — understated design, respectful nods to local history, no heavy‑handed branding — suggest they may be trying to meet Mendocino on Mendocino’s terms.”

Hill House at Trailborn Mendocino.

Advertisement

Chickens, llamas and keeping corporate brands out

Meanwhile, about three miles south of town, guests mingle with llamas and chickens at a semi-rural enterprise now known as the SCP Mendocino Inn & Farm. Until four years ago, this territory was longtime home to a pair of locally owned neighboring businesses, the Glendeven Inn & Lodge and the Inn at the Cobbler’s Walk.

When the San Juan Capistrano-based SCP boutique hotel company bought them in 2022, it merged the two under one name. The result is a compound of seven varied buildings holding 30 guest rooms, in styles from farmhouse chic to sleek contemporary. The property also includes the Terra Farm Kitchen restaurant and a pair of pastures where Larry, Mo and Curly (the llamas) graze.

The chickens and llamas may seem like hallmarks of a mom-and-pop operation, but not exactly.

SCP (which stands for Soul, Community, Planet) owns and manages 10 properties in the U.S. and Costa Rica. Its owners, Ken and Pam Cruse, are hoping to reach 50 hotels. Besides the Mendocino Inn and Farm, where fall weekend rates start at about $360 nightly, SCP has also bought up the Albion River Inn — now known as the SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge and Terra Mar Kitchen — which sits on a spectacular ocean-view ridge about six miles south of town.

The company has spent about $2 million on improvements to the inn and roughly $400,000 so far on improvements to the lodge, Ken Cruse estimated.

Cruse said he was drawn to Mendocino because of its charm, authenticity and the residents who are “fiercely protective” of its character.

Advertisement

“They’ve done a wonderful job, we think, of keeping the corporate brands out,” Cruse said.

Though his company’s hotels share the SCP name and aim to win over “mindful people with an expressed preference for the alternative and hand crafted,” Cruse said, “we’re really not a brand. We’re a collection of independent properties.” Or perhaps, he added, “we’re kind of a hippie brand. Very granola, very non-corporate. We’re not for people who want to get their Marriott points.”

Once Mendocino residents “figured out who we are and what we stand for,” Cruise said, “we found the community to be incredibly welcoming and warm.” In fact, “we would like to add a couple of more hotels in the area.”

Though Trailborn and SCP are vastly different companies, their approaches to Mendocino have elements in common. Instead of seeking out the economies of scale that come with a 100- or 200-room hotel elsewhere, Trailborn and SCP have bought and combined smaller separate properties under a single general manager. This means they gain some of the advantages that come with being bigger, Cruse said, but keep other advantages of being smaller and more intimate.

Lansing Street in the historic Mendocino Village.

Next steps for mom, pop and Mendocino

“The mom-and-pop concept of a bed-and-breakfast is on its way out, unfortunately. It’s a nationwide trend,” said Ian Roth, who has owned and run Mendocino’s Seagull Inn with his wife, Kim Roth, since 2018.

At corporate lodging, “you kinda know exactly what you’re going to get,” while at the Seagull Inn, “we’ve got 10 rooms. Ten different flavors” and breakfast delivered to those rooms. He’s proud of his product, Roth said, yet as businesses change hands in town, “the character is different. I’m not going to say it’s better or worse,” Roth said.

Advertisement

I heard similar mixed feelings from Jeff Stanford, whose family runs the Stanford Inn, a 10-acre hotel and plant-based restaurant with organic pastures, rescue animals, indoor pool, wellness center and bike, canoe and kayak rentals. It sits just outside town alongside the Big River’s estuary.

“This was a really dynamic community when Joan and I got here,” said Stanford, who arrived with his wife in 1980. “We took what was basically a fisher’s lodge and turned it into an eco-lodge. But it took years because no bank would lend us money,” Stanford said.

The dynamic community that won him over — “most of that’s gone now, and the reason is Airbnb,” Stanford said. “So many of the people who made this place interesting were renters and activists.” Now, “people from Silicon Valley buy something, don’t live in it, and rent it out so they can pay it off.”

But Mendocino’s coastal landscape and historic architecture remain. Cafe Beaujolais and Fog Eater Cafe fill up on Friday nights and smiling newcomers file through the Kelley House and Ford House museums.

On Main Street so far, “the vibes are the same,” said Sid Garza-Hillman, executive director of MendoParks.org and director of the wellness center at the Stanford Inn. If you’re a new company town, “you’ve got to maintain a semblance of a small-town personality,” Garza-Hillman said. Still, the changes in town lately make him nervous. “If eventually everything gets bought up, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

