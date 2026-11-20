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There are multiple goals with “Dune: The Experience,” opening Friday on the border of Little Tokyo and downtown’s Art’s District. To create excitement for the Dec. 18 theatrical release of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three” is one, of course.

But there are also the goals of placing guests inside the desert world of Arrakis and allowing them to experience some of the three films’ key moments. One involves a simulation of the sensation of pain.

Early in “Dune: The Experience,” an immersive pop-up museum inside a production studio, guests will come face to face with a member of the Bene Gesserit, a group of priestesses who possess, among other things, the ability to bend the will of others. Place your hand in a box and try to survive the “test of humanity.”

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Meet the the Bene Gesserit and try to withstand the “test of humanity” at Dune: The Experience. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Spoiler: Everyone will make it out OK. Shown in the first film in the trilogy as an agonizing ritual given to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, at “Dune: The Experience” this inquiry of will and fear is a slightly odd sensation at best.

James Ngo, the executive vice president of franchise management at the film’s production house, Legendary Entertainment, jokes that perhaps they could have upped the challenge to fans. “I wanted to put some electric shocks in there,” Ngo says.

There are no jolts, but if the creators of “Dune: The Experience” have their way, guests will experience a sense of wonder as they explore large-scale environments filled with looks at the film’s handmade craftsmanship. Oh, and there’s a puzzle hidden among the ancient-appearing writings of a supposed desert cavern. The experience, a collaboration between event and ticketing firm Fever, Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros., wants to feel alternately reverent and playful.

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That means that, yes, there are photo ops, including a chance to sit on a re-creation of Atreides’ throne and, for an added charge, an opportunity to enter the cockpit of an actual ship used in “Dune: Part Three.” But there are also winding corridors and tunnels that will be populated with actors and more than 200 props and set pieces from the trilogy.

Pointing down a hall filled with bronze archways that split the difference between the fantastical and Old World architecture, Ngo says he wants attendees to feel as if they’ve entered the “Dune” set — or a museum. Legendary has been envisioning an immersive, walk-through “Dune” experience since before the first film was even released.

Designers of “Dune: The Experience” say they were influenced by museum-like presentations. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

“I was on the set for ‘Dune: Part One’ — it really blew my mind — and it reminded me a little bit of the Egyptian wing at the Metropolitan Museum,” Ngo says. “It was like walking through these archaeological wonders through human history. So the idea was sparked in me. If we were to ever bring this type of experience to the consumer, I’d want them to be in awe of this as much as I was being on set.”

The challenge for creators of such pop-up experiences is to envelop guests in a film-inspired world without making them feel as if they’re being marketed to.

For the team behind “Dune: The Experience,” that meant filling the space with authentic, film-worn paraphernalia. Walk in a tunnel meant to evoke the natural, earthy feel of the Fremen, the native population of Arrakis, and find that the floor is covered with dozens of rugs used in the film and traversed by its cast and crew. Enter a gallery-like room showcasing an ornithopter, a sleek, bug-like spacecraft flown in “Dune: Part Three” by Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, and see not only costumes from the movies, but a working film-used “thumper,” a device that sends pulsations through the desert to summon a sandworm. Look closely at the ornithopter, and discover it’s still carrying sand from Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert.

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Look for puzzles hidden among the props at “Dune: The Experience.” (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Isabel Solano, vice president of original experiences at Fever, says the team wanted to make the space feel active. Throughout the experience, guests will interact with the Bene Gesserit. Perhaps one will give them a tarot card (a full deck is for sale in the end-of-show gift shop).

“When we were analyzing what were the ingredients that would maximize the probability of success for this particular IP, we knew that making sure that it was interactive was a really big component,” Solano says. “Also theatrical, and that’s why, for example, we’ve got actors.”

“Dune: The Experience” is slated to run through Jan. 25. Pricing is variable depending on the time or day, but tickets start at $31.50 and rise from there. Numerous add-ons are available, be it a photo package or merch. Solano says the hope is guests will linger in the exhibition. To that end, the team has created a restaurant and bar. Down a $16 blue-tinged gin drink dubbed the Water of Life while munching on a hummus plate or various flatbreads. Screens playing desert footage dot the dining space.

“Come here, have dinner, get some cocktails and do the experience,” Solano says.

Creators hope visitors to “Dune: The Experience” will linger and have a cocktail and appetizers. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

The initial spaces of “Dune: The Experience” will be pulsed, meaning about 16 guests at a time will be let into them. That’s to ensure everyone can experience activities such as the Bene Gesserit test. Eventually, it becomes more free-roaming, allowing visitors to grab a cocktail, for instance, and then wander a room populated with weapons and outfits from the film. Nearly everything shown is accompanied with museum-like descriptions, and chances are if it’s in “Dune: The Experience,” it was in the film.

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“What is not authentic?” says Amado Trevino, director of interactive media and experiences for Legendary Entertainment. “Every single rock is from the film.”

'Dune: The Experience' Where: 330 S Alameda St., Los Angeles

When: Most days through Jan. 25, with multiple times per day.

Cost: Pricing is variable based on day and time, but tickets start at $31.50

Info: dunetheexperience.com

The hope, eventually, is for “Dune: The Experience” to tour, but Ngo and Solano say for now the team is taking it one day at a time, hoping to launch and find success first in Los Angeles.

“We wanted to be really close to the studio,” Solano says of choosing L.A. as the launch location. That meant the likes of Patrice Vermette, production designer on the trilogy, could easily consult on the exhibition, providing blueprints to ensure the throne room is as close to scale as possible.

“We’ve done so many immersive experiences and, honestly, probably this is the one that is most authentic,” Solano says. “Because of the amount of incredible items that are original from the set. We even have sand from the desert.”

And those who want to sample some spices can do that, too, albeit in the form of a $10 slice of cinnamon-laced cake. Authenticity is also open to interpretation.