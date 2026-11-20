This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Although fans of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” might associate her with the show’s affluent Westside enclave, Tatyana Ali’s favorite Los Angeles neighborhood is undoubtedly Studio City.

“It’s so central to everything,” says Ali, who played Ashley, the spunky, youngest daughter of the Banks family on the beloved ’90s sitcom. She loves Studio City’s food scene as well, especially longtime favorites Daichan and Uncle Andre’s BBQ.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

“It’s also really walkable, which I know is strange,” says the Long Island native who moved to L.A. when she was in high school. “Maybe that’s the New York in me.”

Advertisement

For the past two months, the actor and singer has been gracing a different type of TV show: “Dancing With the Stars.” Throughout the season, Ali and her dance partner, Jan Ravnik, have found creative ways to pay homage to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” In one standout, heartfelt episode, she teamed up with Alfonso Ribeiro — her former castmate and the “DWTS” co-host — for a Viennese waltz dedicated to the late James Avery, who played their TV dad Philip Banks.

Competing on “Dancing With the Stars” has been a transformative experience for Ali and one that has unexpectedly carried over into her maternal advocacy work. Having spoken candidly about her own traumatic birth experience with her first son, Ali founded Baby Yams, which specializes in handcrafted baby quilts and donates a portion of its sales to organizations funding and training Black and Indigenous birth workers. She’s finding dance to be a powerful way to process her emotions.

“Those things live with you, they stay with you, and we don’t necessarily have access to all the modalities that can heal all of that,” she says of birth trauma. “Somewhere along this journey, because of the partner I have and the man he is, I have cried through the craziest feelings in my body while I’m learning these dances and moving in ways that I’ve never moved before.”

She adds, “And I’m telling you, by the time this experience is over, that s— is not inside me anymore.”

Advertisement

Ahead of the show’s season finale airing live on ABC and Disney+ on Nov. 24 — where Ali and Ravnik will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy — Ali shared her ultimate Sunday agenda. It includes breakfast at Hilltop, exploring museums in Exposition Park with her kids, and an intimate dinner with friends at the iconic Chateau Marmont.

7 a.m.: Attempt to sleep in

I have two kids, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old, so they are the alarm clock. I naturally would sleep in, but we’re up and at ’em at like the latest 7 a.m. That’s a good sleep-in day. Sundays are the time when we do fun stuff for us as a family outside of all their activities.

10 a.m.: Grab a quick breakfast at Hilltop

I love Issa Rae’s Hilltop. I go there all the time. I like the crispy tater tots, but I do have to control myself. For me, that’s the must must. There’s something about the sauce. I’m a creature of habit, but it changes depending on where I go, so I’d order a vanilla latte with almond milk with an extra shot [of espresso].

11 a.m.: Revisit my childhood stomping grounds

Recently we took the kids to Exposition Park. We haven’t gotten a chance to go to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art yet. But as a kid when I first got to L.A. around high school, the majority of my interaction with L.A. — cause I was working, I was on set — was with my tutors. I had the most incredible on-set teachers and they supplemented all of my education by taking me to museums and landmarks around the city. Exposition Park is a place that my tutor, Portia Adams, used to take me to all the time, so I have a love for that place and the rose garden, the California Science Center, the Natural History Museum and the [California] African American Museum. I love taking my kids there and they love it. That takes most of our Sunday.

5 p.m.: Have an early dinner at Chateau Marmont

I would love to at some point in the evening — not too late — have dinner with my sister and a couple of girlfriends at Chateau Marmont. My favorite thing — and I don’t get to do it enough — is to have a little lunch there. So we’d have an early dinner there. I would get a martini straight up with blue cheese olives. All of their food is so yummy.

7 p.m.: Have bread pudding for dessert

That’s a long day for me already. [laughs] After dinner, I’d get dessert at Aroma Coffee & Tea Co. in Studio City. They make bread pudding, but it’s made with croissant bread instead of regular bread. Oh, my God. It’s a really popular cafe. It’s always packed for breakfast, but they’re open at night too. I would take my dessert to go. I’ve done that before when I wanted a little treat.

Advertisement

7:30 p.m.: Read with the kids before bed

I’d get back home by 7:30 p.m. Then, you know, my doppelgänger has made dinner for my kids so I’m not worried about that [laughs]. No, my husband can cook so he makes dinner for the kids, so I’m right on time for their bedtime at 8 p.m. We get everybody ready for bed, we brush our teeth, all that, and then we read together every single evening. My kids are at the point now where we read chapter books. We read a couple of chapters every night and that’s how we end the kids’ night.

8:30 p.m.: Binge watch ‘The Gilded Age’

Then my routine by then is maybe I get to watch a little something, some good reality or a good show that I’m into. I really liked ‘The Gilded Age.’ Right before I started ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I was hooked and I binged it. That was the last one that I couldn’t get enough of. I’m watching it in bed, jammies on. A couple episodes. Turn it off. Buenas noches [laughs]. I’d probably go to bed around 10:30 p.m.