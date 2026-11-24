Several food stands are still in the works at the new terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

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Listen closely between the sound of takeoffs and landings at increasingly busy Hollywood Burbank Airport and you might hear the food fight.

With the Thanksgiving crush beginning at the airport’s gleaming new passenger terminal, five of the building’s 13 food-and-beverage concessions remain closed. And airport officials say some of the eateries that are open may have been charging more than their contract allows.

“I love flying out of Burbank airport except for one thing, and that is the prices of concessions, which I have found to be the highest in the country,” Benjamin Boehlke of Studio City said during public comments at a Nov. 16 meeting of Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority. “To me this just feels like abuse.”

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Boehlke, who said he surveys food and beverage prices nationwide as part of his business, noted that the issue predates the new terminal. Earlier this year, he said, he paid $40 for two beers in the old terminal, and was quoted $41 for a single Long Island cocktail.

Once past security, early passengers at Hollywood Burbank Airport faced few food options and startling prices when it opened Oct. 13. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

In the new terminal, others have cited the $24.95 cost of a bean-and-cheese burrito plate (later reduced to $21.95) and the $29.95 price tag for the fanciest burger at West Coast Smash Burgers (later reduced to $21.50).

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The terminal opened on schedule Oct. 13, drawing generally rave reviews for its utility and looks. The weak link, several travelers said, was the shortage of functioning restaurants. None of the terminal’s post-security food-and-beverage operations — managed by airport concessionaire Metropolitan Culinary Services — were 100% open. Many were 100% closed.

And at the airport eateries that have opened since then, some prices have startled travelers. In October, besides its bean-and-cheese burrito price, the airport’s Poquito Mas location was charging $24.95 for bowls (steak, shrimp, carnitas and chicken) and for quesadillas (steak, carnitas and chicken).

On Oct. 23, the airport’s director of businesses and properties, Thomas J. Henderson, warned MCS Chief Executive Tamara Mora in a letter that MCS was late in opening restaurants and in sharing proposed prices with airport officials.

Moreover, Henderson warned that a preliminary analysis found some restaurants charging more than allowed by their contract, which caps prices at 15% above prices at locations outside the airport. In particular, the letter asserted, the original Poquito Mas airport price for bowls and quesadillas ($24.95) was 56% to 79% higher than prices at Poquito Mas locations in Burbank, Sherman Oaks and Studio City, where customers were paying $12.95 to $15.95.

Henderson threatened assessments over delays and prices, reminding MCS that under its contract, the airport may charge the company $2,000 per day for each food-and-beverage outlet that failed to open by Oct. 13. By the beginning of November, airport staffers estimated, the delays added up to about $352,000.

These issues sparked extensive discussion at the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority meeting this month, where Airport Authority commissioners took MCS to task and questioned staffers closely on delayed openings and high prices.

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Workers walk past a row of luggage. This week is expected to deliver a high volume of passengers through the new terminal. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Steve Mora, president and co-owner of MCS, told the commissioners that he takes “100% of the blame” for the prices, which have been reduced to 15% above non-airport prices at several restaurants including Poquito Mas and West Coast Smash Burger.

“All the pricing has been adjusted downward,” Mora said. In the case of Poquito Mas, Mora said, “I allowed our partner to drive the menu and he was very passionate about his bean and cheese burrito.”

Steve and Tamara Mora did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But debate at the Nov. 16 meeting suggested that the issue was not closed.

“I have heard, I have to say, a lot about this. The $30 burgers,” Commissioner Jason Lyon said.

Commissioner Elen Asatryan recalled that as one of the first customers at Diane’s, “I paid $46.98 for one sandwich and one water... I don’t want that to be the experience of people who are traveling through this airport.”

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“What happens to the overcharges that have already been made?” Commissioner Emily Gabel-Luddy asked. “Is there a remedy for the overcharges?”

“We would have to look at that and discuss that with legal, “ Henderson said.

California Moldy dishes, live maggots and cockroaches. In-flight meal provider for LAX under scrutiny Photos of contaminants at a catering facility in Inglewood that cooks and packages meals for a number of airlines operating out of Los Angeles International Airport were compiled by Southern California union Unite Here Local 11. The union says it’s among a long string of violations.

Commissioner Robert “Bud” Ovrum noted that in retaining the food concessionaire early last year, the nine commissioners overruled a staff recommendation in favor of a new applicant and went with MCS, which had been a concessionaire in the old terminal for decades. “So it’s a shotgun marriage, a shotgun marriage that obviously has stresses and strains,” Ovrum said.

Henderson told Airport Authority commissioners he eventually received MCS price information and that many price comparisons with outside locations were still in the works.

“I think a $41 cocktail seems extreme. But I need the data to see what I’m comparing it to,” Henderson said. (An airport spokesman said Tuesday that the price of a Long Island cocktail at Pete’s Pub is $40.)

Airport Authority commissioners said they expect to talk more about concessions contracts in closed session when they next meet on Dec. 21.

A waiting passenger eats a sandwich and works on a laptop at a table in the airport. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

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Meanwhile, holiday crowds are coming. Burbank airport officials were projecting that Tuesday (about 17,389 travelers passing through) and Wednesday (about 18,321 travelers) will be their busiest days of the holiday week, followed by Sunday (16,840 travelers).

Of the 13 spaces in the Burbank terminal, eight were fully operational on Monday: Spring Chicken, Poquitos Mas, Pete’s Pub, West Coast Smash Burgers, Diane’s Italian Market, Massis Kabob, Jones Coffee and Starbucks.

Of the remaining five, an airport spokesman said Perry’s Joint likely will open in the coming days. Henderson said Border Grill and Farm Table Bistro (also know as Diane’s Farm Table) are expected to open in December, followed by Guy Fieri’s Flavortown and Jet Tila’s Asian Table in January.

Santa Canela Bakery, located near baggage claim and under separate management, also remains closed, with no opening date forecast.