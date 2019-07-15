Travel is all about humiliation, and that's a good thing

"Fine." I handed him three 200-pound notes, the smallest I had. He gave me exactly nothing back and turned his attention to the TV. And what did I do? I thanked him, saying "shukran" as if I hadn't just had a slow one pulled on me. Then I asked whether I could use his bathroom (no) and I spent the rest of the day ashamed and amused that I'd been ever-so-slightly bilked for a couple of bucks by a friendly barber. In fairness, it was not a bad haircut and my skin, once it healed, glowed for days.