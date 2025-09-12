Advertisement
Emmys host Nate Bargatze has a genius plan to keep thank-you speeches short this year

By Nate Jackson and Mark E. Potts
Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards, bringing his nice-guy brand to television’s biggest night. Bargatze plans to limit acceptance speeches using a creative system involving a charity donation that decreases when awardees go over time. The stand-up comedian also shares why he thinks comedy specials should receive their own Emmy category.
