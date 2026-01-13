Asus ROG XREAL R1 240Hz AR Gaming Glasses

We went hands-on with the Asus ROG XREAL R1 AR gaming glasses at CES 2026, one of the most attention-grabbing gaming wearables on the show floor. These lightweight glasses deliver a 240Hz micro-OLED display and up to a 171-inch virtual screen experience, bringing big-screen gaming to a wearable form factor. They’re designed for PC and console gaming with versatile connectivity via the included ROG Control Dock and USB-C, making them a standout in the evolving AR gaming space.



In this video we break down the feel, visuals, and real-world gaming performance so you know what to expect from this next-gen AR headset alternative. Whether you’re into immersive displays, portable gaming setups, or cutting-edge ROG tech, this hands-on look captures the key takeaways.