Dodgers Debate: Who do the Dodgers want in the NLDS?

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The Dodgers are in the playoffs. Shocking, breaking news. They did get a first round bye which, snark aside, is sort of shocking. Now, they wait to find out who they play in the NLDS. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee pick which team, the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres, they hope the Dodgers play.