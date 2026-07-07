Even if you know his crowd work clips and not his name, comedian Jeff Arcuri is ready to meet you

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Life is a bit surreal for Jeff Arcuri these days. Though he’s been a stand-up comedian for over 14 years, most people in the world never knew it until clips of him joking around with audiences at spots like The Comedy Cellar in New York started going viral a few years ago. But while there’s no shortage of comics who’ve cracked the code to instant follows and likes (and plenty of scorn) by posting crowd work, Arcuri’s path in comedy has always been a coping mechanism for ADHD and razor sharp situational awareness mixed with an overall lack of filter. At heart he’s always been a people person even if he believes them less and less when they now say they’re fans of his.