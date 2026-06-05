$33.9 Million Contemporary Estate with Sweeping City-to-Ocean Views
- Share via
Positioned to capture sweeping, uninterrupted vistas from Downtown to the Pacific, this newly constructed estate by IR Architects and Colossal Properties spans 13,210 square feet, offering 5 bedrooms, 7 full baths and 4 half baths at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Arrival is marked by a tranquil water feature, bespoke landscaping and a driveway to the garage below. A grand entry foyer extends sight lines straight across the home to the horizon beyond, with a glass-wrapped staircase anchoring the main living and dining spaces.