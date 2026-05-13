The Sexy Voices Behind Romance: Craft, Fandom, and the Power of Audiobook Narration

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On April 19, 2026, the Festival of Books hosted “The Sexy Voices Behind Romance,” a deep dive into the world of audiobook narration. Moderator Aaron Spencer was joined by industry veterans Tor Thom, Wesley Siobhan, Angel Pean, Andy Arndt, and JD Jackson to discuss how the genre has transformed. The panel highlighted a significant shift in respect for romance, noting its transition from niche “booty books” to a dominant, award-winning market force. The speakers explored the rise of “dark romance” and the increasing demand for diverse stories, specifically through initiatives like Audio in Color.



A central theme was the technical evolution of the craft, moving from solo narration to complex duet and multicast productions. The narrators emphasized the creative synergy found in synchronous recording via Source Connect, which allows for authentic emotional reactivity. They also shared the complexities of maintaining pseudonyms, balancing brand identity with personal boundaries in an era of intense social media fandom and objectification.



The discussion concluded with a firm stance on the future of the industry regarding artificial intelligence. The narrators argued that AI lacks the cultural nuances, “human instinct,” and emotional breath required to truly connect with listeners. While acknowledging the “thorn” of professional isolation and grueling schedules, the panel celebrated the “rose” of storytelling: the profound, healing impact their voices have on readers worldwide.