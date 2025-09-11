Dodgers are looking good, but is it a mirage? | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers are back! Well, maybe? They’ve looked good, but against… the Rockies. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke on if the team actually has turned a corner or if dark days lie ahead.