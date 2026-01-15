Advertisement
What is the best L.A. film of all time? Our ranked 101 list, explained

“Chinatown” topped our ranked list of the 101 best Los Angeles movies. Staff writer Mark Olsen, film critic Amy Nicholson and columnist Glenn Whipp gathered at a filming location for the 1974 conspiracy thriller, the Prince bar in Koreatown, to share how the list was made. They discuss their own favorites, insights into the (painful) voting process, surprises that didn’t make the cut and the many versions of Los Angeles we experience through cinema. The Prince is still used as a filming location to this day.
