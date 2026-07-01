AI in Marketing: How to Keep Your Brand Distinctive When Content is Free

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In this LA Times Studios panel at Cannes Lions 2026, host Anna Magzanyan sits down with Jonah Goodhart, co-founder and CEO of Mobius, and Jerry Daykin, international media lead at Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons, Firehouse Subs), to tackle one of the biggest questions in marketing: when AI has driven the cost of content to zero, how do brands stay distinctive?



The conversation digs into the “inflation of content, deflation of value,” how challenger brands escape the “sea of sameness,” and a provocative new reality—there are now more AI agents than humans consuming content. The panelists explore what it means to market to agents that have no emotion and run on structured data, why human creativity and meaning still command a premium, how creative still shapes the way LLMs perceive a brand, and the organizational shift companies need to make to get their teams AI-ready.



A key takeaway: AI can automate execution—resizing, versioning, data crunching—but it can’t manufacture the big idea, the taste, or the human meaning that makes work distinctive. The winning brands will figure out what’s a good fit for AI, what’s a good fit for humans, and bring their entire team along for the ride.