DoorDash CEO Tony Xu Awarded 2025 Singleton Next Generation CEO Prize

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Singleton Next Generation CEO Prize for Excellence in Business Leadership recognizes up-and-coming CEOs in the mold of Henry Singleton. The Next Generation CEO prize focuses on recognition of extraordinary leaders in business management who have achieved greatly in their initial years as executives.



The recipient of the 2025 Singleton Next Generation Prize for Excellence in Business Leadership is Tony Xu.



Xu is the CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn in more than 30 countries. Through its Marketplace and Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.