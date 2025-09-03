Black-Eyed Peas with Harry Posner

Tomat, the Westchester neighborhood restaurant co-owned by Harry Posner and Natalie Dial, highlights the couple’s deep dive into local produce, some of which they grow themselves. Recently on the menu was this seasonal dish of spiced black-eyed peas with seared maitake mushrooms and yogurt. Posner, Tomat’s chef, uses dried beans from Rancho Gordo. If your black-eyed peas haven’t been freshly dried, you can soak them for a few hours, suggests Posner.
