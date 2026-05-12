Crimes of the Times Podcast at L.A. Times Festival of Books

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In this evocative session recorded on Sunday, April 19 2026, authors Claire Hoffman and William Mann join the L.A. Times to explore the layered histories of two of Los Angeles’ most enigmatic figures: Aimee Semple McPherson and Elizabeth Short. The discussion delves into a “vanished” city of the 1920s and 40s, utilizing narrative journalism to bridge the gap between historical myth and the human reality behind the headlines.



Claire Hoffman details the meteoric rise of Sister Aimee, a Pentecostal pioneer who built the nation’s first mega-church, Angelus Temple. Hoffman unpacks the 1926 mystery when McPherson vanished from Venice Beach, only to reappear 36 days later claiming she was kidnapped by the underworld. The panel discusses the media’s role in the subsequent “trial of the century” and how the crushing weight of fame acted as a “mask that eats your face,” eventually distorting the evangelist’s public and private persona.



Shifting to the 1947 Black Dahlia case, William Mann works to restore the humanity of Elizabeth Short. He challenges the “failed starlet” myth, portraying her instead as a young woman seeking adventure in a post-war landscape. Mann introduces a compelling suspect, Marvin Margolis, a traumatized WWII veteran with surgical training and potential access to USC’s science labs. Together, the speakers examine how both women were marginalized or blamed for their own misfortunes by a sensationalist press. The session concludes with reflections on the enduring power of Los Angeles as a factory for both grand illusions and haunting, unsolved mysteries.

