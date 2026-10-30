OPAL: A New Pinnacle of Beverly Hills Luxury | Offered at $53M

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Step inside OPAL, a palatial contemporary chateau near the Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive, envisioned by acclaimed designer Ramtin Ray Nosrati. Cascading waterfalls and towering walls of glass frame views of Downtown L.A. and the Pacific Ocean. Discover 24-foot ceilings, one of the largest residential closets ever permitted in Los Angeles, a glass-bottom pool and a rooftop with 360-degree vistas. Join us for a virtual tour of one of the city’s most highly anticipated homes.



THE DETAILS



Address: 1360 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Living Area: 19,100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Asking Price: $53,000,000

Broker: Carolwood Estates



CONTACT



Jonathan Nash, DRE: 01943888

(424) 230-6088

jonathan@resnickandnash.com





