OPAL: A New Pinnacle of Beverly Hills Luxury | Offered at $53M
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Step inside OPAL, a palatial contemporary chateau near the Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive, envisioned by acclaimed designer Ramtin Ray Nosrati. Cascading waterfalls and towering walls of glass frame views of Downtown L.A. and the Pacific Ocean. Discover 24-foot ceilings, one of the largest residential closets ever permitted in Los Angeles, a glass-bottom pool and a rooftop with 360-degree vistas. Join us for a virtual tour of one of the city’s most highly anticipated homes.
THE DETAILS
Address: 1360 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Living Area: 19,100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Asking Price: $53,000,000
Broker: Carolwood Estates
CONTACT
Jonathan Nash, DRE: 01943888
(424) 230-6088
jonathan@resnickandnash.com
THE DETAILS
Address: 1360 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Living Area: 19,100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Asking Price: $53,000,000
Broker: Carolwood Estates
CONTACT
Jonathan Nash, DRE: 01943888
(424) 230-6088
jonathan@resnickandnash.com