A Very Special Live Dodgers Debate Live Christmas Special Live

Your favorite Dodgers Beat writer, Jack Harris, is joined by America’s two favorite sprots columnists, Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández, to talk about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ magical season, what they hope Santa brings (hint: pitching, an outfielder, probably more money) and have a merry and jolly time!