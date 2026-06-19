Watch: Inside 29754 Baden Place, a $28.8M Malibu Coastal Estate

LA Times Studios’ Hot Property opens the doors to 29754 Baden Place — a contemporary Malibu coastal estate set above the Pacific. Featuring panoramic ocean views, refined modern design and seamless indoor-outdoor living, the 8,701-square-foot home spans 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and 2.04 acres, asking $28,850,000.Address: 29754 Baden Place, Malibu, CA 90265Living Area: 8,701 square feet on 2.04 acres, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathroomsAsking Price: $28,850,000Broker: CompassChris Cortazzo(310) 579-5887DRE#: 01190363