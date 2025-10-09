Dodgers are crushed in NLDS Game 3 as bats disappear | Dodgers Debate

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Well, no NLDS sweep for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they lose Game 3 8-2. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke look at what went wrong, from bad pitching to dead bats.

