Straight to the Point: Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026

In 2025, our team bet big on independent journalism.



Trust in mainstream media hit new lows as independent journalism exploded on X.



In the spirit of transparency, and as an investment in the future of independent journalism, we are releasing the “untold story” of my Hunter Biden reporting at CBS News to the public.



Recorded in 2024, this full 22+ minute video goes in depth on the controversy surrounding my investigation, as the network’s senior investigative correspondent, starting in October 2020.



At that time, CBS News was under different management, and did not respond to our questions seeking comment.



As we enter 2026, we are proud to continue partnering with a company that understands that independent media will not bend to corporate pressure over the public’s right to know. In this first-of-its-kind partnership with the La Times Media Group, we retain full editorial control of our show.



Starting today, Straight To The Point will now air every Thursday, delivering exclusive newsmakers interviews, investigations that demand accountability, and facts only journalism.



And to our subscribers, thank you for supporting our independent reporting, we could not do this without you!



Straight to the Point: How CBS News Blocked The Hunter Biden Laptop Story